Friday’s Penn State-Michigan dual featured eight matchups that pitted 17 InterMat-ranked wrestlers against each other.
Penn State grapplers made sure they didn’t leave any doubt by the time Greg Kerkvliet walked off the mat following the final match of the night as the Nittany Lions won eight of the meet’s 10 matches.
No. 1 Penn State (12-0, 4-0 Big Ten) earned a convincing 29-6 win against No. 3 Michigan (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten) on Friday at the Crisler Center.
“It was a great effort,” Penn State associate head coach Cody Sanderson said. “It was a great crowd they had with a great environment. (I’m) just so happy and proud of our guys to just come through and win some close matches.”
No. 4 Kerkvliet scored an upset at heavyweight as he earned an 8-5 decision against second-ranked Mason Parris to give Parris his first loss of the season.
Leading into the late-week dual, the matchup of Penn State’s Aaron Brooks (No. 1) and Michigan’s Myles Amine (No. 2) was highly anticipated.
It didn’t disappoint.
Amine – who earned a bronze medal for San Marino during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics – took a 1-0 lead into the third period. Brooks, the reigning NCAA champion at 184 pounds, tallied three points in the third period to seal the win.
Fellow 2021 national champion Carter Starroci preserved his undefeated mark this season with a 3-2 decision against Logan Massa (No. 6) at 174 pounds in a bout that was contested unit the end.
“Carter looked really tough out there,” Sanderson said. “He had to dig deep. When he had his head stuck underneath and Massa was going for that trip on the edge toward the end, I don’t know how he got out of that – almost super human.”
After missing the last two duals with an illness, No. 1-ranked Nick Lee made his return to the mat for the Nittany Lions. Lee showed little rust as he picked up a technical fall (6:18) win after going up 21-6 on Drew Martin at 141 pounds.
Lee won the NCAA championship at 141 pounds last year, and Friday’s win improved his record this season to 8-0.
“I was really happy with Nick Lee – the way he wrestled,” Sanderson said. “The way he pursued was smart. He cut him when he needed to cut him. He worked to turn him when he needed to turn him. He was crisp in those cuts.”
No. 16 Brady Berge scored an upset win with a 3-1 decision against No. 10 Cameron Amine.
The late-week bout was just the second of the season for Berge, who returned to the Nittany Lions after a brief stop at South Dakota State as a volunteer coach. Berge was with the program from 2017-21 before originally deciding to retire because of injuries.
No. 1 Nick Suriano earned a 2-1 decision against No. 7 Drew Hildebrandt at 125 pounds in the night’s opening bout. Suriano began his career at Penn State before transferring to Rutgers and finally Michigan.
No. 15 Will Lewan handed the Nittany Lions their second defeat of the night when he earned a 5-2 decision against Terrell Barraclough at 157 pounds.
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young improved to 10-0 this season with an 8-1 decision against No. 8 Dylan Ragusin. Bravo-Young, the reigning NCAA champion at 133 pounds, tied the meet at 3 with the win.
No. 19 Beau Bartlett led 6-0 during his match against Cole Mattin at 149 pounds before an ankle injury to Mattin with 12 seconds remaining in the first period gave Bartlett a win by injury default.
No. 2 Max Dean stated his case for the tag of top-ranked after he picked up a 6-4 sudden victory against No. 8 Patrick Brucki.
Penn State will wrestling again in the Great Lakes State on Sunday as the Nittany Lions travel to East Lansing for a dual against Michigan State.
“They’ve really done a great job the last couple years pulling in recruits, or going out to the West and pulling some recruits in from there,” Sanderson said of Michigan State. “They’ve got some tough guys. Good conditioning. It’s going to be a battle, so we have to get back, get some rest and be ready to go again.”
Elton Hayes is a veteran sports writer who covers Penn State for CNHI LLC publications. Contact him at ehayes@cnhi.com or follow him on Twitter @EHDC12.
