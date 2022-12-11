STATE COLLEGE – Heading into the 2021-22 season, Penn State’s wrestling history with Oregon State only included a 1994 dual the Nittany Lions won. Penn State and Oregon State finally met again this past year during the Journeyman Duals in Manheim, where the Nittany Lions earned tallied wins in eight of their 10 matches.
On Sunday, No. 1 Penn State welcomed Oregon State to Rec Hall for the third all-time meeting between the two programs, and the Nittany Lions produced similar results as the previous two as Penn State earned a 31-3 win against the Beavers.
Nine Nittany Lion grapplers recorded wins, with three coming with bonus points, including a technical fall in Greg Kerkvliet’s match against J.J. Dixon at 285 pounds.
Penn State (4-0) owned a 28-3 advantage in takedowns.
“Our guys were able to win some close matches and kind of separate the score a little bit,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “The matches were tough. (Oregon State) came in here and wrestled well. Like I said earlier this week, they’re definitely an up-and-coming program under (Coach Chris) Pendleton.”
Penn State’s Gary Steen and No. 12 Brandon Kaylor were scoreless through the first two periods of their afternoon-opening match at 125. Kaylor earned an escape point early in the third period and followed it by securing a takedown. He won, 4-0, with riding time. Steen dropped to 4-4 on the season.
“He’s been competitive,” Sanderson said of Steen. “He wrestled a tough kid today who’s 12th, so he’s right up there. Gary’s in the match. He’s missing things by a second here and a second there, and a lot of times, that’s just experience and attitude.”
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young (133) accumulated three takedowns and an escape point in the first period. The two-time national champion added three more takedowns in the second period, along with an escape point and another takedown in the third to claim a 17-8 major decision against Gabe Whisenhunt. Bravo-Young recorded 2:38 in riding time.
No. 9 Beau Bartlett (141) improved to 8-0 on the season with his 5-3 decision against No. 24 Cleveland Belton. Bartlett secured takedowns in the first and third periods with an escape point in the second to give the Nittany Lions consecutive wins in the dual.
At 149, redshirt freshman Shayne Van Ness, ranked No. 17, rolled the momentum from his efforts early this season in this Noah Tolentino. Van Ness recorded two takedowns in the first and third periods, respectively, and he tallied an escape point in the second. Tolentino was dinged with a stall warning in the third. Van Ness finished with 2:10 in riding time in a 6-1 decision that improved him to 7-0 this season.
Terrell Barraclough eased past Isaiah Crosby at 157. Barraclough posted a pair of takedowns and an escape point during the first two periods to take a 5-0 advantage into the third. Crosby accumulated four points in the third, but Barraclough used a late takedown and riding time to earn an 8-4 decision.
“(Confidence) is just one of the things I’ve been working on with Coach Cael since the second I got here,” Barraclough said. “It’s just the thing I know I need and need to keep practicing, and just constantly keeping it in my mind because it makes a lot of difference. I think it helps me in different areas of my life, too.”
Redshirt freshman Alex Facundo gave Penn State the victory at 165. with a 3-2 decision against No. 24 Matthew Olguin. Fifteenth-ranked Facundo registered a takedown in the first period and an escape point in the third.
Donovon Ball wrestled in place of top-ranked and two-time national champion Aaron Brooks at 184. Ball drew Jackson McKinney, who wrestled in place of No. 13 Trey Munoz. McKinney recorded an escape point in the second period before Ball tied the score at 1 with an escape point in the third. Ball recorded a takedown with fewer than 20 seconds remaining in the third to secure a 3-1 decision.
“Donovon has done a great job for us,” Sanderson said. “He did a great job for us last year, especially this month, too. I think December was pretty similar. He stepped in there and won some big matches.”
Two-time national champion and top-ranked Carter Starocci racked up six takedowns and 2:32 in riding time to pick up Penn State’s second major decision of the dual as he defeated No. 28 Aaron Olmos via 14-3 major decision at 174.
No. 5 Max Dean drew No. 11 Tanner Harvey in one of the more anticipated matches on Sunday. Dean recorded a takedown in the first period before accumulating another in the second along with an escape point. Dean, the reigning national champion at 197, collected 1:40 in riding time to secure a 6-3 decision.
No. 1 Kerkvliet secured Penn State’s lone technical fall (6:08) during his 18-2 romp against Dixon at heavyweight to give the Nittany Lions their ninth straight win of the dual.
Penn State wrestlers travel to New Orleans on Dec. 19-20 to compete in the Collegiate Wrestling Duals. The Nittany Lions will face Central Michigan and North Carolina on Dec. 19, and they’ll draw a to-be-determined opponent on Dec. 20.
