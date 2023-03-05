ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Penn State produced four Big Ten champions as Penn State won the 2023 Big Ten Wrestling Championships team title behind 147 points on Sunday at the University of Michigan’s Crisler Arena.
The Nittany Lions, the regular-season Big Ten champions, went 4-2 during the finals to claim their first Big Ten team title since 2019. Roman Bravo-Young (133 pounds), Levi Haines (157), Carter Starocci (174) and Aaron Brooks (184) collected Big Ten titles at their respective weight classes.
Nine Nittany Lions secured their place to the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships, which will be held March 16-18 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“We’re super-happy to win a team Big Ten championship,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “As a coach or as a team, your heart is always with the guys who didn’t reach their goals. Unfortunately, that happens at every event where somebody doesn’t quite have the tournament they want, but (we’ll) celebrate and be happy and move on to the next one.”
Sanderson was named Big Ten coach of the year, marking the seventh time he’s earned the distinction.
Iowa finished second in the team race with 134.5 points. Nebraska (104.5 points), Ohio State (99 points) and Michigan (84.5 points) closed out the remaining top five.
Iowa’s Max Murin – a Central Cambria graduate – finished third at 149 pounds by winning a 3-2 decision against Penn State’s Shayne Van Ness. Murin won a 4-2 decision against Van Ness in the quarterfinals. Van Ness tallied a 12-4 major decision against Indiana’s Graham Rooks, while Murin won via injury default to set up their third-place match. Murin won two PIAA titles at Central Cambria.
Top-seeded Bravo-Young claimed his third Big Ten championship at 133 pounds with a 5-2 decision against Minnesota’s Aaron Nagao. Bravo-Young recorded two takedowns in the final. Bravo-Young’s title win improved his win streak to 52 matches. Bravo-Young won decisions by scores of 13-2 (major) and 8-2 to go 3-0 over the weekend.
Despite being his last Big Ten Wrestling Championships, Bravo-Young said the moment and experience didn’t hold any heavier weight than in years past.
“I feel the same,” Bravo-Young said after his championship win. “I’m just another year older, wiser and smarter, healthier and stronger.”
Brooks joined Bravo-Young as a three-time Big Ten champion. He claimed his latest Big Ten crown at 184 pounds by winning a 12-2 major decision against Ohio State’s Kaleb Romero. Brooks went 2-0 during the first two sessions, recording an 18-2 win by technical fall (5:57) against Rutgers’ Brian Soldano and by winning an 18-6 major decision against Michigan’s Matt Finesilver.
Top-seeded Starocci secured his second Big Ten title at 174 pounds as he won a 6-1 decision with 1:22 in riding time against Nebraska’s Mikey Labriola. Starocci notched an 8-2 decision against Minnesota’s Bailee O’Reilly before tallying a 10-2 major decision in his quarterfinal match against Northwestern’s Troy Fisher.
“You want to have good energy all year, which we do, but when this time of the year comes around, it just gets cranked up,” Starocci said of Penn State’s mindset during the postseason. “It’s one of those numbers where you have to experience it and be a part of it. Our coaches, and everyone in that room, it’s something about this time of year where it’s almost like we just have this magic that just gets inserted in us, and everyone is fired up.”
Less than two months after burning his redshirt as a freshman, Haines used a takedown in sudden victory to win his first Big Ten championship at 157 pounds. Haines claimed the 3-1 decision against top-seeded Peyton Robb from Nebraska to conclude the weekend 3-0.
“I was just staying focused,” Haines said of his championship match. “I knew going into it (that) it was going to be a dogfight, and I looked forward to it.”
Haines toppled his competition from the Hoosier State in the first two sessions, collecting 6-0 and 3-2 decisions against Derek Gilcher (Indiana) and Kendall Coleman (Purdue), respectively, en route to finals at 157 pounds.
Haines was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Top-seeded Max Dean drew Nebraska’s Silas Allred in the finals at 197 pounds to mark the first matchup of the pair’s careers. Allred claimed a 6-3 decision to win the conference title. Dean – who transferred to Penn State from Cornell last season – defeated Minnesota’s Michial Foy and Iowa’s Jacob Warner during the tournament’s first two sessions.
Greg Kerkvliet faced Michigan’s Mason Parris for the final at 285 pounds, which pitted the two wrestlers against each other for the sixth time in their careers. Parris forced a takedown in sudden victory to win a 5-3 decision that netted him the conference crown. Kerkvliet during the first two sessions had wins against Iowa’s Tony Cassioppi and Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff.
Beau Bartlett advanced to the third-place match at 141 pounds after earning a 5-3 decision with riding time against Purdue’s Parker Filius. Bartlett drew Ohio State’s Dylan D’Emilio in the third-place match and claimed a 5-2 decision over his Buckeye counterpart to finish third in the weight class. Bartlett went 3-1 during the championships, losing to Nebraska’s Brock Hardy in the quarterfinals.
Alex Facundo met Illinois’ Dan Braunagel in the seventh-place match after going 2-1 during the first two sessions. Facundo registered an escape point and a takedown in the second period to claim the seventh-place finish at 165 pounds. The freshman advanced to the quarterfinals on Saturday before being bounced to the consolation bracket.
Gary Steen fell to 0-3 during the tournament after dropping a 6-5 decision to Michigan State’s Tristan Lujan during the placement bracket at 125 pounds.
