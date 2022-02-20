STATE COLLEGE – As Sunday marked the final regular-season dual meet for No. 1 Penn State, the 6,442 fans packed in Rec Hall didn’t need added incentive to close out the year with unbridled electricity.
They still received it as Nittany Lion wrestlers rewarded the Penn State faithful with three-consecutive pins and 46 takedowns in a flawless 45-0 victory against Rider on Senior Day to conclude the regular season at 17-0.
The shutout is Penn State's second of the season. The Nittany Lions beat Maryland, 46-0, on Jan. 7.
No. 1 Max Dean (197 pounds), No. 5 Greg Kerkvliet (285) and No. 5 Drew Hildebrandt (125) recorded pins.
“The guys did a lot of nice things and scored a bunch of points,” Penn State coach Cael Sanderson said. “I think they wrestled well. Got through healthy, and got some guys back who had been off the mat and they looked good.”
Sunday brought the return of Carter Starocci and Brady Berge after the duo missed the previous two duals against Ohio State and Nebraska. Starocci and Berge earned major decision victories against their Rider opponents.
“It’s good – there’s no issues there,” Starocci said of his health.
No. 1 Nick Lee and No. 25 Quinn Kinner grappled at 141 in the dual’s lone matchup of ranked wrestlers.
Lee and Kinner remained close for the majority of the bout, with Lee leading 4-3 headed to the final 10 seconds. Lee recorded a takedown with six seconds remaining in the third period to earn a 6-3 victory. Lee, who won the NCAA championship at 141 pounds last season, ended the bout with three takedowns.
Berge sat out the past two duals as he worked on his weight following his January return to the program at 165 pounds. Berge wrestled at 157 on Sunday and earned a 14-4 major decision against Cole McComas. Berge tallied six takedowns and recorded 3:43 in riding time.
Penn State’s Creighton Edsell and Michael Wilson engaged in one of the dual’s most competitive bouts. The pair was tied at 6 through the end of the third period, but Edsell secured enough riding time (1:58) to earn a 7-6 decision. Edsell tallied points via a takedown, a near fall and two escapes.
Starocci wasted little time returning to pre-absence form.
The reigning NCAA champion at 174 pounds posted four first-period takedowns and ended with 10 takedowns en route to a 22-9 major decision. Starocci recorded 1:38 in riding time.
“I’m ready right now,” Starocci said of the postseason. “I’ll wrestle all 10 matches that’s left in me.”
Donovon Ball made his 12th appearance of the season at 184, with No. 1 Aaron Brooks sitting.
“It’s just a short-term thing,” Sanderson said of Brooks’ absence.
Ball recorded two takedowns in the first period, one takedown in the second period, and he closed out the third with two takedowns to earn a 12-3 major decision with 2:27 in riding time against Corey Connolly.
Dean only needed 54 seconds to pin Azeem Bell in the dual’s fifth bout of the afternoon. Dean opened the first period with a quick takedown before cutting the match short with a first-period pin that sent Penn State into intermission with a 21-0 lead.
Kerkvliet gave the Nittany Lions their second pin of the afternoon in a similar fashion to Dean. Kerkvliet pinned David Szuba 1:10 into the first period after earning a takedown just seconds before. Hildebrandt added his name to the pin list after pinning Tyler Klinsky three minutes into the first period of dual’s seventh bout.
No. 1 Roman Bravo-Young accumulated a 26-11 lead before winning by technical fall 6:08 into his bout against Richie Koehler at 133. Bravo-Young – the reigning NCAA champion at 133 – finished the bout with 13 takedowns, the most by a Penn State wrestler during the dual.
No. 19 Beau Bartlett capped the regular-season finale with a 12-4 major decision against Bryan Miraglia, totaling seven takedowns and 3:45 in riding time.
Before the match, Penn State honored its 10-member senior class that includes Berge, Bravo-Young, Edsell, Hildebrandt, Lee, Joey Blumer, Jake Campbell, Levko Higgins, Austin Hoopes and Mason Manville.
Hildebrandt transferred to Penn State in the offseason from Central Michigan. He said the decision to transfer to the program was one of the best he’s made in his life.
“I felt welcomed and accepted since I’ve been here,” Hildebrandt said. “The fans here are amazing – all class… Best decision of my life so far – one of them, I should say.”
