STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State’s four recent Big Ten champions will head to the NCAA Wrestling Championships at the top of their respective weight classes.
Roman Bravo-Young (125 pounds), Nick Lee (141), Carter Starocci (174) and Max Dean (197) were announced on Wednesday as No. 1 seeds for next week’s national wrestling championships in Detroit.
Bravo-Young, Lee, Starocci and Brooks won NCAA titles at 2021’s NCAA tournament.
Nine Nittany Lions will compete in Detroit, including Aaron Brooks (No. 2, 184), Greg Kerkvliet (No. 4, 285), Drew Hildebrandt (No. 16, 125), Beau Bartlett (No. 13, 149) and Brady Berge (No. 16, 157).
Bravo-Young will open his title defense against Dominic LaJoie (Cornell) or Domenick Zaccone (Campbell). Lee will draw the winner of a bout between Dylan Cedeno (Virginia) and Josh Mason (Bloomsburg). Starocci is set to open his national tournament against either Connor O`Neill (Rutgers) or Dominic Solis (Maryland). Dean, meanwhile, will either see Matthew Waddell (Chattanooga) or Will Feldkamp (Clarion).
Brooks will face Leigh’s AJ Burkhart (No. 31). Kerkvliet draws North Dakota State’s Brandon Metz (No. 29). Hildebrandt and Lock Haven’s Anthony Noto (No. 17) will meet in the opening round.
Bartlett and Northern Iowa’s Colin Realbuto (No. 20) will grapple in their tournament-opening bout. Berge will face Oregon State’s Hunter Willits (No. 17).
After going 17-0 during the regular season and winning the Big Ten dual-meet regular-season title, the Nittany Lion placed second at the Big Ten tournament with 141.5 points this past weekend.
The 2022 NCAA Wrestling Champions will be held March 17-19 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.
Iowa redshirt senior Max Murin, a two-time PIAA champion at Central Cambria, earned the No. 8 seed at 149. He will face Central Michigan's Corbyn Monson in his first match.
Virginia senior Justin McCoy, a state champion at Chestnut Ridge and two-time ACC runner-up, is the No. 19 seed at 165 and will face Columbia's Joshua Ogunsanya in the first round.
