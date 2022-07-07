STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State wrestling coach Cael Sanderson has received a contract extension with the program, a spokesperson for the school confirmed on Thursday morning.
Details regarding the length and financial terms of the deal, however, were not disclosed.
Sanderson recently guided Penn State to its 10th NCAA wrestling championship during a three-day run at nationals in Detroit in which five Nittany Lion wrestlers claimed individual championships. Penn State went 17-0 during the 2021-22 season, and the team championship marked the ninth for the program under Sanderson.
Sanderson was hired by Penn State in April 2009 following a three-year stint as head coach at Iowa State, his alma mater.
He guided the Nittany Lions to a 13-6-1 record during his inaugural season (2009-10) in State College before leading the program to four consecutive NCAA championships from 2011-2014.
After an 11-4 finish in 2015, Sanderson and the Nittany Lions went on another run that produced four more consecutive NCAA championships from 2016-2019.
The Nittany Lions compiled a 12-2 record in 2020, but the NCAA canceled the national tournament that season because of the coronavirus pandemic. They finished second nationally in 2021 after an abbreviated 6-0 campaign.
Sanderson – who owns the distinction of being the lone NCAA wrestler to have never lost a collegiate bout – has been named Big Ten Coach of the Year on six occasions.
He’s earned accolades as InterMat National Coach of the Year five times. Under Sanderson, Penn State has claimed six Big Ten championships and eight Big Ten dual-meet titles.
The Heber City, Utah, native enjoyed a decorated career as a collegiate grappler at Iowa State, winning four national championships and earning acclaim as a four-time NCAA Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Sanderson compiled a 159-0 record at Oklahoma State.
