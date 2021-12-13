STATE COLLEGE – Big Ten first-team honorees Jahan Dotson and Jaquan Brisker highlighted the award winners at the annual banquet honoring the Penn State football team on Sunday afternoon.
Dotson was selected as the Nittany Lions’ Most Valuable Player and Most Valuable Offensive Player. Brisker claimed the Most Valuable Defensive Player. In addition to the player awards, former Nittany Lion defensive lineman Jordan Hill was presented the Alumni Athlete Award.
A complete listing of all the award winners at Sunday’s banquet:
Lions’ Pride Outstanding Senior Player Award (greatest career contribution to Penn State football) – QB Sean Clifford
Captain’s Award – QB Sean Clifford, OL Rasheed Walker, S Jaquan Brisker, DT PJ Mustipher, P/K Jordan Stout and S Jonathan Sutherland
Ridge Riley Award (senior for “sportsmanship, scholarship, leadership and friendship”) – DT PJ Mustipher
Dick Maginnis Memorial Award (outstanding offensive lineman) – OL Juice Scruggs
Bob Mitinger Memorial Award (senior who exhibits courage, character and social responsibility) – DE/LB Jesse Luketa and OL Eric Wilson
Reid-Robinson Award (outstanding defensive lineman). Named in honor of two of Penn State’s most acclaimed defensive linemen, Dave Robinson and Mike Reid – DE Arnold Ebiketie
John Bruno Memorial Award (outstanding member of special teams) – P/K Jordan Stout
Tim Shaw Thrive Award (awarded to the student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates) – RB Noah Cain and DE Nick Tarburton
Iron Lion Award (strength and conditioning). Awarded to the player who demonstrates the cornerstone of the Penn State Football strength and conditioning program – intensity and consistency – DE Arnold Ebiketie
Outstanding Run-on Award (Run-on player who exemplifies total commitment, loyalty, hard work and courage) – S Sebastian Costantini and WR Justin Weller
Quarterback Club Special Awards – CB Tariq Castro-Fields, K Rafael Checa, LB Max Chizmar, WR Winston Eubanks, WR Henry Fessler, DT Fred Hansard, S Drew Hartlaub, K Vlad Hilling, P/K Bradley King, OL Will Knutsson, OL Kaleb Konigus, OL Mike Miranda, WR Cam Sullivan-Brown, OL Anthony Whigan and WR Ben Wilson.
The Nittany Lion Club Academic Achievement Award (senior with highest GPA) – WR Justin Weller
Highest Academic Average – LS Michael Wright
Public Service Award – QB Sean Clifford
Scout Team Special Teams Player of the Year – S Kaleb Brown
Scout Team Defensive Player of the Year – S Jaden Seider, LB Dominic DeLuca and DL Jordan van den Berg
Scout Team Offensive Player of the Year – QB Mason Stahl and TE Dan Vasey
Keystone Award (recognizes an individual considered to be the foundation of the program) – DE Jesse Luketa and DT Derrick Tangelo
Penn State returns to the Outback Bowl for the first time since 2010 when the Nittany Lions (7-5) take on Southeastern Conference foe No. 21 Arkansas (8-4) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, at noon on Jan. 1. The game will air on ESPN2.
