STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Year 4 of the Carolyn Kieger era began with Penn State earning a 67-61 win against Norfolk State on Wednesday at Bryce Jordan Center.
The Nittany Lions led by as many as 12 points, but they also saw that advantage dwindle to just one in the fourth quarter before a late-game burst preserved the season-opening win.
While the score was closer than Kieger would have ideally liked, she said she expected a challenge, and Wednesday’s contest is one she hopes her team can take value from throughout the year.
“We did a lot of stuff that was uncharacteristic of what we’ve been doing in practice, but I have to say congratulations to Norfolk State,” Kieger said postgame. “(Coach Larry Vickers) is doing a heck of a job with their program. I knew this was going to be a hard first game for us. They’re a team that was in the postseason last year. (They have) a chance to win their league again this year. At the end of the year, this is going to end up being a good win for us.”
The Nittany Lions debuted a season-opening starting lineup against the Spartans that featured four starters from this past season’s 11-win squad along with a new addition in guard Taniyah Thompson, an offseason transfer from East Carolina.
Thompson, along with last year’s leading scorer, Makenna Marisa, combined for double-digit scoring efforts. Thompson finished with 15 points, while Marisa tallied a game-high 24.
"Scoring, that’s cool, but I need to crash more on the rebounds,” Thompson said. “I have to get more deflections and steals. I have to just be a better person for my teammates. Scoring is OK, but it’s not enough sometimes.”
Penn State opened the night with a trio of first-quarter 3-pointers to build a 9-0 lead and ended the period with a 13-8 advantage. In the second quarter, the Nittany Lions upped their lead to 10 after a pair of free throws by Leilani Kapinus with 6:20 left in the quarter. A four-minute scoring drought allowed Norfolk State to cut its deficit to eight points before Kapinus connected on another pair of free throws with just over two-and-a-half minutes to play in the second quarter to snap the drought and put Penn State ahead 24-14. The Nittany Lions went into the half with a 28-22 lead.
Norfolk State connected on a 3-pointer early in the third quarter to get within three points of tying the score at 28 before Thompson uncorked a 3 of her own to help set the Nittany Lions on a 6-0 run that provided separation with a 39-29 lead with 6:41 left in the third. After falling behind by 10 points early in the fourth quarter, Norfolk State found itself trailing by one after a 3-pointer from Mokoye Diawara with 1:43 left to play. Thompson was fouled in the paint while attempting a shot on the ensuing possession, sending her to the free-throw line. She made both attempts to give the Nittany Lions a lead they held for the duration.
“We have high expectations for this team, for ourselves,” Marisa said, “so we’re not satisfied with our performance tonight. We’re working every single day on how to play off each other, even more so. That’s just going to grow as the season goes on.”
Redshirt sophomore guard and Bellwood-Antis graduate Alli Campbell made her Penn State debut after transferring from Notre Dame before the start of the 2021-22 season. She logged 12 minutes. Nittany Lion newcomer Alexa Williams, a Temple transfer, recorded six points and seven rebounds in her first game with her new program. Transfer Chanaya Pinto (Oregon) tallied two points and four rebounds during her 16 minutes played.
“Lots of depth, and I think the first couple of games we’re going to work through lineups,"Kieger said. "We’re going to look through rotations and see who’s locked in and ready to go – who plays well together."
Penn State returns to Bryce Jordan Center at 7 p.m. Friday to host Fairfield.
