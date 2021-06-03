The Penn State women’s basketball team not only added a key piece to its program in Notre Dame transfer and Altoona native Alli Campbell along with George Washington transfer Ali Brigham, but the Nittany Lions have also added a pair of assistants entering the 2021 season.
Penn State went 9-15 overall and 6-13 in Big Ten play last season, a marked improvement from the 2019-20 season in which the Nittany Lions tallied just one Big Ten win during their first year under coach Carolyn Kieger.
The Nittany Lions’ most recent hire is former Georgetown and Delaware assistant Sarah Jenkins, who brings seven years of collegiate coaching experience to the program. Jenkins in 2020 was listed among the top 50 Division I women’s basketball assistant coaches by Silver Waves Media.
Jenkins played collegiately at Maryland and Georgetown before joining the Hoyas’ staff to begin his coaching career. Jenkins landed at Delaware in 2017 and left as the Blue Hens’ associate head coach and recruiting coordinator. Delaware, during the 2020-21 season, compiled a 24-5 overall record and made an appearance in the semifinals of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
“She brings a passion for her players and the game that is inspiring,” Kieger said in a statement that followed the hire. “I have watched her work from afar and can’t wait to be sharing the same sideline and building upon our shared mission of bringing Penn State back to the top. Her recruiting relationships will make an immediate impact to our program, as will her ability to mentor and develop players.”
Earlier this spring, Penn State announced the hire of Aaron Kallhoff as an assistant. The 18-year coaching veteran spent the past three seasons at Louisiana State.
Kallhoff has also coached at Texas Christian University and Arkansas State in the Division I ranks.
“I look forward to working with Coach Kieger on the rise of the program,” Kallhoff said at the time of his hire. “We are going to build something special.”
Campbell, a 6-foot guard from Bellwood-Antis High School, appeared in six games during the 2020-21 season for Notre Dame. She averaged 12.2 minutes per game and totaled 13 points and 10 rebounds.
Campbell, the three-time PIAA Class 2A Player of the Year and four-time all-state selection, led Bellwood-Antis to two state titles in 2018 and 2019. She was voted 2019 Miss Pennsylvania Basketball and 2018 Pennsylvania Gatorade Player of the Year.
She finished her high school career with 3,019 career points, 964 rebounds, 534 assists, 477 steals and 177 blocks. Campbell is the all-time leading scorer in Blair County and District 6 history as she became the first male or female from Blair County to surpass the 3,000-point milestone.
Brigham, a 6-foot-4 center from Franklin, Massachusetts, earned a spot on the Atlantic 10 all-rookie team. She averaged 11.9 points per game and a team-best 50.4% field-goal percentage. Brigham, who started in 19 of the 23 games she appeared in, led the Colonials with 26 blocks and finished third in rebounding with 4.7 boards per contest.
Brigham finished as Franklin High School’s all-time leading scorer (men or women) and rebounder with 1,692 points and 1,276 boards.In other Penn State women’s basketball-related news, returning player Kelly Jekot garnered accolades as a member of the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.
The annual honor “recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances in athletic competition and in the classroom.”
Jekot, who has accumulated 1,113 points during her collegiate career, transferred to Penn State from Villanova last season.
Jekot suffered a season-ending injury earlier this year that prematurely ended her first year with the program.
