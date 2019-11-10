PISCATAWAY, N.J. - For the eighth time in program history, the Penn State women’s team won the Big Ten Tournament championship. The Nittany Lions defeated Michigan 2-1 in overtime in dramatic fashion.
Freshman Payton Linnehan scored the game-winning goal in overtime to secure the Big Ten title. Linnehan chipped the Michigan goalkeeper and the ball rolled into the back of the net.
The win gave Penn State its fourth Big Ten Tournament championship under coach Erica Dambach.
