Penn State 87, St. Francis 54: In State College, graduate student Kelly Jekot tallied her second straight double-double with 24 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Nittany Lions past the Red Flash on Monday inside Bryce Jordan Arena.
Penn State (2-0) shot a blistering 56.7% from the field, its highest field-goal percentage in four years. Eleven Nittany Lions scored in the stifling offensive attack.
Penn State senior Johnasia Cash followed with 16 points and eight rebounds, while sophomore Shay Hagans rounded out the double-digit scoring with 10 points.
Karson Swogger and Lili Benzel both reached double figures for the Red Flash (0-2). Swogger scored a team-high 13 points, her 39th career game with 10 or more points, and drained a trio of 3-pointers. Benzel added 11 points. Jada Dapaa led the Red Flash on the boards with eight rebounds.
After ties at 14 and 16, Penn State held a 18-16 advantage after the first quarter.
Swogger buried back-to-back triples to pull St. Francis within 23-22 in the second quarter. But Penn State finished the half on a 13-0 run to lead 36-22.
Penn State finished the second half with 22-19 and 29-13 scoring edges in the third and fourth quarters, respectively.
St. Francis hosts Duquesne (0-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday in its home opener.
