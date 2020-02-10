ROSEMONT, Ill. – Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens has been named Big Ten Player of the Week.
Stevens’ standout performances led the Nittany Lions, now ranked
No. 13 by the AP, to wins over No. 16 Michigan State and Minnesota last week.
Stevens averaged 28.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Nittany Lions’ two wins. Stevens’ production included a career-high 33 points in Penn State’s 83-77 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
The senior tallied 24 points and seven rebounds in a triumph over
No. 16 Michigan State last Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.