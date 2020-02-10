Stevens leads No. 22 Penn State over Minnesota

Penn State's Lamar Stevens (11) drives to the basket with Minnesota's Daniel Oturu (25) attempting to block his shot during first-half action of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in State College, Pa.

 Gary M. Baranec

ROSEMONT, Ill. – Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens has been named Big Ten Player of the Week.

Stevens’ standout performances led the Nittany Lions, now ranked

No. 13 by the AP, to wins over No. 16 Michigan State and Minnesota last week.

Stevens averaged 28.5 points, seven rebounds and three assists in the Nittany Lions’ two wins. Stevens’ production included a career-high 33 points in Penn State’s 83-77 win over Minnesota on Saturday.

The senior tallied 24 points and seven rebounds in a triumph over

No. 16 Michigan State last Tuesday.

Tags

Recommended for you