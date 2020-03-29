KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Penn State senior forward Lamar Stevens was named to the 2019-20 National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-District VII team. The two-time All-Big Ten Conference selection earned all-district honors for the second straight year and became the fifth Nittany Lion to receive the accolades in multiple seasons.
Stevens posted a third consecutive season scoring at least 500 points and led Penn State with 17.6 points per game. He also had the second-highest total on the team in rebounding, assists, blocks and steals.
He ranked fourth in the Big Ten in scoring and registered double figures in scoring in 30 games this season.
In addition to NABC all-district honors, Stevens was a United States Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) All-District team pick for 2019-20. He was included on the watch lists for the Lute Olson National Player of the Year, the Naismith Trophy Player of the Year, John R. Wooden Award and Karl Malone Power Forward Award.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.