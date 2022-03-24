Jonni Parker

Penn State senior Jonni Parker instructs Ridgetop Volleyball Club players on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at the Windber Community Building. 

 By Jake Oswalt
joswalt@tribdem.com

Former Penn State standout Jonni Parker will lead a clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday to kick off the 2022 Flood City Challenge at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.

The clinic will host 40 athletes from the various clubs participating in the two-day tournament on Saturday and Sunday at the arena. The cost is $20 with all proceeds benefitting Parker’s Chasing Greatness Foundation.

Parker, a four-time American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American and all-Big Ten selection, racked up 1,406 kills, 752 digs, 314 blocks and 94 aces over her four seasons at Penn State.

