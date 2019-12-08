STATE COLLEGE – Penn State (3-1) won all but two bouts to rout Penn (0-1) in sold-out Rec Hall on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions rode an early win at 125 pounds and a career milestone in the second half to a 33-7 victory over the visiting Quakers.
Senior Mark Hall picked up his 100th career victory, a 19-4 technical fall at 174 to improve to 100-5, in the dual while freshman Brandon Meredith opened the action with a big win at 125.
Meredith made his Rec Hall dual debut, stepping in for classmate Brody Teske. Meredith trailed 5-1 in the second and came back in the second and third periods to roll to an 8-5 win over No. 10 Michael Colaiocco. Sophomore Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 4 at 133, then continued the fast start, posting a dominant 21-9 major decision over Penn’s Carmen Ferrante to give Penn State a 7-0 lead.
Penn State’s Vincenzo Joseph earned a pin in 4:25 at 165. Nick Lee netted a 13-4 decision at 141. Freshman Aaron Brooks took home a 19-4 technical fall at 184. Penn State’s Kyle Conel (6-5) and Luke Gardner (7-6) won decisions.
