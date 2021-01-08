Penn State replaces OC Ciarrocca after 1 season, brings in Yurcich from Texas  

STATE COLLEGE – Former Texas offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mike Yurcich will replace Kirk Ciarrocca as Penn State’s offensive coordinator, Nittany Lions coach James Franklin announced Friday.
Yurcich brings 15 years of experience as an offensive coordinator and 22 years of overall coaching experience to Happy Valley.
"We are excited to have Mike join our staff," Franklin said in a statement. "He is an impressive offensive mind and talented play-caller who has set records everywhere he has been as an offensive coordinator. I look forward to seeing what he can do with all of the offensive weapons we have here at Penn State.”
Ciarrocca spent just one season at Penn State.
Franklin hired Ciarrocca from the University of Minnesota ahead of the 2020 season as a replacement for Ricky Rahne, who left to be become the head coach at Old Dominion.
The Penn State offense ranked No. 2 in the Big Ten in total yardage at 430.3 yards per game in 2020. The Nittany Lions averaged 29.8 points per game, which also ranked second in the conference.
"I would like to thank Kirk for his contributions to our program last year," Franklin said. "This was a difficult decision, but felt it was best for our program to make a change. We wish him and his family all the best in their future endeavors."
Yurcich’s Power 5 coaching stops have taken him to Ohio State and Oklahoma State, where he helped lead those offenses to lofty rankings.
This past season he was the offensive coordinator at Texas.
He was the passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Ohio State in 2019. The Buckeyes reached the College Football Playoff Fiesta Bowl semifinal behind the stellar play of 2019 Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields.
During the 2018 season, Yurcich helped coach Oklahoma State to the nation’s 10th-ranked offense.
"I'd like to thank Head Coach James Franklin, Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour and President Eric Barron for the opportunity to be the offensive coordinator at Penn State University," Yurcich said in a press release. "Having spent 11 years in the state of Pennsylvania as a player and coach, I understand the significance of this duty and will represent properly and with humble pride."
Yurcich is a 1999 alumnus of California University of Pennsylvania. He was offensive coordinator at Shippensburg University for the 2011-12 seasons.