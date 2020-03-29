MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. - The 2019-20 Big Ten regular-season champion Penn State Nittany Lions received a No. 8 final ranking in the USCHO.com national men's hockey poll, tying the highest in program history. Penn State was also ranked eighth following the 2016-17 season.
The Nittany Lions secured the No. 1 overall seed in the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history with 41 league points and a final record of 12-8-4 in conference play capping off their most successful season within the Big Ten in program history.
Penn State went 20-10-4 overall marking its fourth 20-win season over the first eight years of the program and the third in the past four years. The Nittany Lions are the highest of four Big Ten teams to earn a final ranking joining Ohio State (No. 10), Michigan (No. 17) and Minnesota (No. 18) while Notre Dame received votes. The Nittany Lions set a program record with nine road wins to finish 9-5-1 away from Pegula Ice Arena.
