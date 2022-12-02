Pittsburgh 3, Colgate 0: In Pittsburgh, the No. 2 seeded Panthers (27-3, 16-1 ACC) started their NCAA Tournament run with a comfortable sweep over the Raiders (24-6, 14-2 Patriot League) inside Petersen Events Center on Friday night.
The Panthers took down Colgate 3-0 (25-16, 25-14, 25-14) in front of 2,667 fans to advance into the second round of the NCAA Tournament for the seventh year in a row.
The Panthers will play No. 7 seed Brigham Young (22-6, 14-3 WCC) in the second round at 7 p.m. Saturday inside the Petersen Events Center.
"I want to start by congratulating Colgate on a wonderful year," Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. "I have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and their program. They played us tough at the start of each set, but our defensive pressure mounted over time. I also thought that we had a pretty good night offensively, so we're feeling confident heading into tomorrow."
Pitt set a program record for the highest team hitting percentage in an NCAA Tournament match (in the modern scoring era), hitting .381. The Panthers are 7-0 in NCAA Tournament first-round matches under Fisher.
Pitt's Valeria Vazquez Gomez recorded career highs for kills and hitting percentage in an NCAA Tournament match, posting a team-high 13 on .458 hitting. Vazquez Gomez has delivered 46 kills on .396 hitting in her past three matches, posting 10-plus kills in three consecutive appearances for the first time in her career. Vazquez Gomez tied Layne Van Buskirk for the fifth-highest hitting percentage in an NCAA Tournament Match with at least 12 kills (in the modern scoring era). She was one of four Panthers to hit over .400, joined by Chiamaka Nwokolo (seven kills, .700 hitting), Serena Gray (six kills, .455 hitting) and Courtney Buzzerio (nine kills, .438 hitting).
Emmy Klika led the back row with 12 digs. Klika has posted three straight matches with 10 or more digs for the first time her career, averaging 3.54 digs/set over those matches and 3.7 digs/set since taking over the libero jersey after the opening set vs. Georgia Tech.
Gray led the team with three aces, all of which came in a row during a scoring run in the third set.
Pitt improves to 9-3 inside the Petersen Events Center and 5-2 when playing NCAA Tournament matches in the venue.
Penn State 3, Maryland-Baltimore County 0: In State College, Zoe Weatherington hit .438 with nine kills and the Nittany Lions totaled 14 blocks in a 3-0 (25-14, 25-17, 25-12) victory over the Retrievers in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at Rec Hall.
It was the first NCAA Tournament win for Penn State first-year coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley.
The fourth-seeded Nittany Lions improved to 25-7 on the season. They will host fifth-seeded Central Florida in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Knights advanced with a 3-0 win over Yale in the opening round.
Penn State started fast with a 5-0 run in the opening set and left little doubt the rest of the way in the dominant win. The latest the Lions trailed in any set was 3-2 in the third. They led by as much as 11 in the first set, nine in the second and 13 in the third.
Weatherington led the efficient offensive effort that saw the Lions hit .333 behind 28 assists from Seleisa Elisaia. Allie Holland, Kashauna Williams and Alexa Markley had seven kills apiece, with Holland hitting .462 and Williams hitting .308. Katie Clark added five kills.
Penn State's 14 blocks led to a .000 hitting percentage for the match by UMBC. Holland added eight blocks and six digs to her seven kills. Weatherington, Markley, and Clark each contributed four blocks.
Libero Maddy Bilinovic paced Penn State's back-row defensive effort with nine digs. Gillian Grimes had six.
The service game was strong for the Lions with six aces compared to five errors. Anjelina Starck had back-to-back aces late in the opening set.
Kamani Conteh led UMBC with six kills and a pair of aces. The Retrievers, who qualified for the NCAA Tournament with their third consecutive America East Tournament title, closed the season at 17-9 overall.
Penn State and Central Florida will play for just the second time in program history. The Lions swept the Knights in a 2021 season-opening tournament hosted by the Knights.
The Lions improved to 24-0 in the NCAA Tournament round of 64, dating back to 1998 when the event expanded to 64 teams.
