The Penn State and Pittsburgh women’s volleyball teams will host NCAA Division I first- and second-round tournament matches on Friday and Saturday.
Penn State (24-7) hosts America East champion Maryland-Baltimore County (17-8) at 7:30 p.m. Friday inside Rec Hall. Ivy League champ Yale (23-2) plays American Athletic Conference champion Central Florida (27-1) at 5 p.m. Friday. The winners meet at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the second round.
Pitt (27-3) hosts Patriot League champion Colgate (24-5) at 7 p.m. Friday at Petersen Events Center. Brigham Young (21-6) plays Sun Belt champion James Madison (24-4) at 4 p.m. Friday. The winners play at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Postseason volleyball is back at Rec Hall for the first time since 2019. Penn State received a No. 4 seed in its region. Penn State, which is ranked No. 11 in the latest AVCA coaches poll, received an at-large bid to the event and will play in the tournament for the 42nd consecutive season dating back to the first time it was held in 1981. Penn State is the only women's volleyball program in the country to appear in every NCAA Division I Tournament.
Penn State finished fifth in the Big Ten at 13-7. The Nittany Lions won seven of their final eight matches, including three over ranked teams. The lone loss during that stretch came in five sets to defending champion Wisconsin, which received a No. 1 seed in the same quadrant of the bracket as Penn State. If the Lions win their two matches at Rec Hall, they would likely meet the Badgers in Madison in the NCAA regional semifinal.
Pitt earned a No. 2 seed in the same region as Penn State. The tournament field consists of four regions of 16 teams each. Regional play will be hosted by the top 16 national seeds in the tournament with the top four remaining seeds hosting the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight rounds.
"This is a really exciting time of year," Pitt coach Dan Fisher said. "We've had great attendance at our matches lately and we have momentum coming into the tournament. We've proved that, at our best, we can beat anyone in the country. We're hoping for a great turnout on Friday at the Pete, and hopefully Saturday as well. We're all healthy and ready to make a tournament run."
This is the Panthers' seventh consecutive appearance in the tournament and their 18th appearance in program history. Pitt reached the Final Four in 2021, marking its longest NCAA Tournament run in program history. The Panthers have gotten to at least the Elite Eight in back-to-back NCAA tournaments.
There is a new seeding criteria this season.
"The committee expressed an interest to seed the top 32 or 50% of the field (versus 25%) in order to generate a bracket with better competitive parity and avoid imbalance with respect to the relative strength of regional assignments," the NCAA volleyball statement read. "The committee recognizes that seeding 50% of the field would likely create additional travel expense in the bracketing process and would be a consideration for all team sports."
Instead of seeding just the top 16 teams, the committee will seed the top 32 teams on a national basis, across eight seed lines. The top 16 seeds will still host a regional and the top four will still host a super region if given the opportunity. Seeds one through four will be one seeds, five through eight will be two seeds, nine through 12 will be three seeds, etc. Teams seeded No. 17-32 will be the five, six, seven and eight seeds.
To create more competitive parity, the eight seeds will need to travel to one of the four No. 1 seeds. The remaining 32 teams will be placed in the bracket following bracketing policies approved by the NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee. The 16 first- and second-round winners will feed into four regions. When pairing teams, the committee will avoid conference matchups in the first and second rounds of the championship.
Texas is the No. 1 overall seed in the 64-team bracket.
