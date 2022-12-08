Penn State’s Olumuyiwa Fashanu, Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr., and Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey were named as Walter Camp Football Foundation All-Americans on Thursday.
After totaling 31 tackles, 14.5 stops for loss and 7.5 sacks at defensive tackle, Kancey earned a spot on the first team.
The Penn State trio were named to the second team.
Fashanu made eight starts at left tackle. The lineman will return for the 2023 season despite being a possible first-round pick.
King, a cornerback, ranks second in the country with 18 pass breakups. The sophomore has two interceptions.
Porter, a cornerback, compiled 27 tackles and 11 pass breakups in 2022. The son of former Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Joey Porter will forego the Rose Bowl and enter the NFL draft.
