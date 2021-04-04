The Penn State and Pittsburgh women’s volleyball teams earned at-large selections to the NCAA Tournament on Sunday.
Penn State (9-5, 9-5 Big Ten) is the No. 13 overall seed in the 48-team tournament, set to be held in Omaha, Nebraska, from April 14-24. The Nittany Lions received their 40th consecutive bid to the tournament.
With 2019 national champion Stanford not making this year's field, Penn State is now the only program to make all 40 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship events.
Six Big Ten teams made the field and all received one of the top 16 seeds – No. 1 Wisconsin, No. 3 Minnesota, No. 5 Nebraska, No. 7 Purdue, No. 9 Ohio State and No. 13 Penn State.
All five of Penn State's losses came to opponents that received a top 10 seed in the championship bracket (Minnesota, Ohio State and Purdue). The Lions closed the season with five straight wins and were unbeaten in their final 14 sets, but have not played a match since March 20. It will have been 26 days since the team’s last match when it opens play in the tournament.
Penn State will play the winner of Rice (16-5) and North Carolina A&T (11-1) in the NCAA second round at 10:30 p.m. on April 15. Rice posted a 12-0 league record before it lost to No. 19 Western Kentucky in the championship match of the Conference USA Tournament. North Carolina A&T went 11-1, including two wins to secure the title in the MEAC championship.
Pitt (16-4, 14-4 ACC) will make its fifth consecutive NCAA postseason appearance. The Panthers will take on Northeast Conference champion Long Island (8-5, 8-4 NEC) in the first round at 10:30 p.m. April 14. The winner of the match will face No. 14 seed Utah on April 15.
Pitt went a perfect 12-0 during the spring. Pitt is one of four Atlantic Coast Conference teams to be selected to the tournament, joining Georgia Tech, Louisville and Notre Dame.
