Pitt received the No. 3 overall seed in the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament, and Penn State earned its 41st straight bid on Sunday.
Pitt (26-3) will host the first- and second-round games on Friday and Saturday at the Petersen Events Center. Two of the Panthers' three losses came to No. 1 overall seed Louisville (28-0).
The No. 3 overall seed is the highest in program history. The Panthers' previous highest seed was No. 6 in 2019. This is the Panthers' sixth consecutive appearance in the tournament and their 17th appearance in program history. Pitt reached the regional final/Elite Eight in the spring of 2021, marking its longest NCAA Tournament run in program history.
The Panthers meet America East champion Maryland-Baltimore County (19-11) in the first round at 7 p.m. Friday. The Panthers are 2-0 in the all-time series. The teams last faced off Sept. 21, 2002, when the Panthers won 3-1.
Pitt is one of seven ACC teams to make the tournament. The other teams include No. 1 seed Louisville, No. 6 seed Georgia Tech, Florida State, Miami and North Carolina.
Penn State (20-10) battles Colonial Athletic Association champion Towson (26-4) at 4 p.m. Friday.
Russ Rose is the only head coach to lead a team to all 41 tournaments since its inception in 1981.
The Nittany Lions, who are ranked No. 15 in the latest AVCA Coaches Poll, earned an at-large bid to the tournament after going 20-10 overall and 13-7 in the Big Ten, a conference that had eight teams make the bracket.
Penn State posted seven wins against teams in the 2021 bracket. The Nittany Lions played just two matches against teams in their quadrant – Oregon and Purdue.
Towson went 26-4 overall and 12-4 while winning both the CAA regular season and tournament titles. The Tigers are set to compete in their third-straight NCAA tournament. They opened the 2019 tournament at Rec Hall, beating American before falling to Penn State in four sets.
Penn State is a perfect 22-0 in the NCAA first round since the tournament expanded to 64 teams in 1998, but all 22 of those matches were played at Rec Hall. The Lions received a bye in last season's 48-team field.
The Nittany Lions are 1-0 against Towson in the NCAA tournament and 3-0 against Pitt (2003, 2016, 2017). They've never played UMBC in the tournament.
Penn State owns a 105-33 all-time record in the NCAA tournament with seven national titles.
If both Penn State and Pitt prevail on Friday, they would meet at 7 p.m. Saturday with the victor advancing to the regional.
The 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship will be held at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio, on Dec. 16 and 18.
