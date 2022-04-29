STATE COLLEGE – Penn State on Friday officially announced Patrick Kraft as its new athletic director.
Kraft arrives at State College after holding the same title at Boston College since 2020. He’ll officially assume his athletic director duties on July 1.
The announcement marks the program’s first athletic director hire since outgoing AD Sandy Barbour was brought on board in 2014.
"I am thrilled to welcome Pat Kraft and his family — Betsy, Annabelle and Joseph — to the Penn State family,” Penn State president-elect Neeli Bendapudi said in a statement on Friday. “He is an exceptional and inspiring leader with the vision, experience and drive to excel in this role and to build upon our tradition of intercollegiate athletic success."
Although Kraft only spent two seasons in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, he was part of the first women’s NCAA championship in Boston College history when the Eagles won the NCAA lacrosse women’s national championship in 2021. He also played a central role in the hire of men’s basketball coach Earl Grant that year.
Off of the playing field, Kraft helped Boston College procure a $15 million donation for the school’s Hoag Basketball Pavilion. Boston College during Kraft’s tenure collected more than $9.3 million for athletic scholarships and financial aid for an athletic program’s fundraising campaign.
Kraft brings to Penn State knowledge of the Big Ten and the Northeast. He is an alumnus of Indiana University and walked onto the Hoosiers’ football team before eventually being placed on a scholarship. Kraft from 2009-11 served as Indiana’s assistant athletics director.
The hire returns Kraft to the Keystone State, where he spent eight seasons with Temple’s athletic program. In 2013 he began his tenure with the Owls as deputy athletic director before being elevated to athletic director in 2015.
Earlier this month when asked what he’d like to see from the incoming athletic director, Penn State football coach James Franklin listed the following traits.
“Bold and aggressive is something that I think is really important,” Franklin said. “I think a really good understanding nationally, and again, I can only speak for football, but a really good understanding of what we’re truly competing against week in and week out. And then the ability to maybe get some things done from a policy and procedures standpoint on campus that doesn’t affect or impact the university, but could have a significant impact on athletics and specifically, football, to streamline some things – maybe be a little less bureaucratic.”
In March, Barbour announced her plan to retire this year, ending her eight-year tenure with the athletic department.
“I only know one way, and I’ve been doing it that one way for 41 years, first as a coach and then as an administrator,” Barbour said. “I think there comes a time when you just can’t do it the way you expect to, and again, that’s part of my decision.”
