STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State guard Seth Lundy scored a game-high 23 points to lead the Nittany Lions to an 85-74 win against Cornell on Monday at the Bryce Jordan Center.
Lundy was 9 of 13 on attempts from the field and 5-for-8 on 3-point attempts. Sam Sessoms added 22 points and connected on 6 of his 7 shots from behind the arc. Jalen Pickett finished with 15 points. John Harrar added 12 rebounds.
Penn State (2-1) as a team shot 49.1% (27 of 55) from the floor and was 16-for-21 on free-throw attempts.
Cornell was led by Sarju Patel’s 15-point effort. Teammate Nazir Williams added 14 points.
Penn State travels to Niceville, Florida, on Friday to play Louisiana State in the Emerald Coast Classic.
