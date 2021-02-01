STATE COLLEGE – Penn State will be in the market for a new tight ends coach.
Per 247Sports, Nittany Lions tight end coach Tyler Bowen will join first-year head coach Urban Meyer and the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars.
“He’s expected to officially be named to Meyer’s new staff later this week,” 247Sports’ Sean Fitz wrote.
Bowen joined Penn State’s staff in 2018 as the tight ends coach and offensive recruiting coordinator. He served as an offensive graduate assistant for Penn State during the 2014 season. The Maryland graduate in 2020 was elevated to co-offensive coordinator in addition to his position and recruiting responsibilities.
Penn State head coach James Franklin tabbed Bowen to run the Nittany Lions’ offense in the 2019 Cotton Bowl following the departure of Ricky Rahne to Old Dominion University as head coach.
The Nittany Lions accumulated 529 yards offense – 396 rushing, 133 passing – and seven touchdowns in their 53-39 win against Memphis in the December 2019 bowl.
Bowen’s impact at Penn State has spanned beyond his tight ends’ room. As offensive recruiting coordinator, Penn State in 2019 inked the nation’s 12th-ranked recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Four-star tight end prospect Brenton Strange was part of the Nittany Lions’ recruiting haul that season.
Penn State’s 2020 recruiting class ranked 15th nationally, according to 247Sports, and included tight end prospects in four-star Theo Johnson and three-star Tyler Warren.
The Nittany Lions class of 2021 currently ranks 25th nationally, per 247Sports, and includes three-star signee and early enrollee Khalil Dinkins.
In January, Penn State parted ways with offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca, who held the title for one season. Former Oklahoma State, Ohio State and Texas offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich was named Ciarrocca’s successor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.