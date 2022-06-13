STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State men’s basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry announced the addition of 6-foot-8 forward Michael Henn to the program on Monday.
Henn joins PSU for his final season of eligibility in 2022-23.
An experienced big man with four collegiate seasons under his belt, Henn comes to Penn State after spending the 2021-22 season at Denver. He averaged 8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game while shooting 46.8% from the field, 38% from 3-point range and 73.6% from the free-throw line during his season with the Pioneers.
Henn, a Bellevue, Washington, native, spent the 2020-21 season at Portland. He started 20 of 21 games, averaging 7.8 points and 3.5 rebounds per contest while shooting 39.7% from downtown.
Henn spent three seasons at Cal Baptist (2017-20) after playing his true freshman year at California-
Davis (2016-17). After redshirting the 2017-18 season, his first at Cal Baptist, Henn averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 boards per contest while shooting 70% from the foul line during the 2018-19 campaign. He missed the 2019-20 season due to injury. Henn helped California-Davis to 23 wins, a Big West Conference title and NCAA Tournament appearance during his one season with the Aggies in 2016-17. Henn earned his bachelor’s degree in entrepreneurship with a minor in real estate from Cal Baptist.
