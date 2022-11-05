STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – On Friday, Penn State’s men’s hockey program secured its first win against a top-ranked opponent as the Nittany Lions earned a 3-0 victory over Michigan at the Pegula Ice Arena.
No. 13 Penn State improved to 9-0 on the season. The loss was the second this year for the Wolverines.
The second game in the two-match home series is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.
The Nittany Lions received second-period goals from senior forwards Ture Linden (7:18) and Ashton Calder (12:38). Linden’s 11 points this season are a team-high.
Junior forward Xander Lamppa provided the final goal of the night with 17:11 to play in the third period. The Nittany Lions posted 49 shots on goal while the Wolverines finished with just 17.
Sophomore Simon Mack (defense), junior Jimmy Dowd Jr. (defense), junior Christian Sarlo (forward), senior Connor McMenamin (forward), senior Kevin Wall (forward) and senior Connor MacEachern (forward) tallied assists.
Penn State goalkeeper Liam Souliere recorded 17 saves, including 10 in the second period. Souliere improved his saves percentage on the year to .950.
The Nittany Lions opened Big Ten play on Oct. 28 and posted a pair of wins against Wisconsin. Penn State heads to Minnesota on Thursday for a two-game series before returning to the Pegula Ice Area on Nov. 18 for two games against Michigan State.
