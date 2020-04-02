CHICAGO - Penn State junior Evan Barratt will forgo his senior season and become the seventh Nittany Lion in program history, and third this season, to sign an NHL contract after agreeing to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract with the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday.
Barratt, who was drafted by the Blackhawks in the third round (90th overall) of the 2017 NHL entry draft, joins Nate Sucese and Brandon Biro who each inked entry-level deals earlier this offseason along with Andrew Sturtz (Ottawa), Casey Bailey (Toronto), Eamon McAdam (New York Islanders) and Vince Pedrie (New York Rangers) who also agreed to NHL contracts following their time at Penn State.
Barratt became just the fourth Nittany Lion in program history to be named to the Big Ten first team in 2018-19 after finishing second on the team and 13th in the nation with a career-best 43-point season on 16 goals and 27 assists. His point total currently ranks as the third highest single-season mark all-time at Penn State while his 27 assists are tied for the second-most and his 16 goals rank tied for ninth.
This past season, the Bristol native also finished second on the team and tied for third in the Big Ten with 34 points on a team-high 12 goals while adding 22 assists.
Barratt came up just shy of the 100 games and 100-point mark at Penn State finishing his Nittany Lion career with 95 points on 39 goals and 56 assists in 98 games played.
His 0.97 career points per game mark ranks second in program history only behind classmate Alex Limoges’ 0.971 mark while his 1.34 points per game mark in 2018-19 is a single-season program record.
Barratt’s 95 points rank eighth on the Penn State all-time scoring list while his 39 goals and 56 assists are good for 10th and eighth in program history, respectively.
