STATE COLLEGE – With an anticipated matchup at Auburn on the docket next week, Penn State entered its home opener against Ohio with the hope of minimal drama and the ability to rotate through the depth chart with the intention of getting younger, inexperienced players a crack at in-game action.
The Nittany Lions accomplished just that.
Penn State (2-0) posted a resounding 46-10 win against Ohio in uneventful fashion during Saturday’s home opener before the 107,306 in attendance at Beaver Stadium.
“We were able to get a win, we were able to gain a ton of experience for a bunch of players, and we were able, for the most part, to keep our guys healthy and fresh so we can have a great week this week and take the next step as a program,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
The Nittany Lions erupted for 572 yards and 27 first downs, and they converted each of their three red-zone attempts.
Seventeen Penn State receivers tallied catches, and freshman running back Nicholas Singleton ran for a game-high 179 yards and two touchdowns. Singleton’s outing snapped a 17-game streak in which a Nittany Lion running back failed to cross the 100-yard rushing threshold – a streak that dated back to Nov. 28, 2020.
“We beat that today – that’s all I gotta say about that,” Penn State offensive lineman Bryce Effner said of the streak. “It’s been a long journey, but I think it’s finally clicked this year, and it’s going to be great.”
Singleton scored on runs of 70 and 44 yards. He averaged 17.9 yards per carry.
Fourth-year starting quarterback Sean Clifford played just over two quarters and threw for 213 yards with a touchdown. He also scored the game’s first touchdown on a 1-yard run in the opening quarter. Clifford in the first half recorded 19 completions to 10 receivers, including a 7-yard scoring connection with wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley.
Freshman quarterback Drew Allar made his Beaver Stadium debut and entered the game during Penn State’s second series of the third quarter. His first completion came on a 12-yard pass to tight end Brenton Strange. After a 7-yard connection to Parker Washington during the series, Allar lofted a pass down the middle of the field with Omari Evans in pursuit. The ball dropped into Evans’ arms as he crossed the goal line for a 32-yard touchdown. It was the first collegiate touchdown for both players.
“Our plan was to play him a series in the second quarter and then a series in the third quarter – I wanted to try to do that,” Franklin said of Allar. “I think sometimes in the past, we planned on getting guys in the game once there was a certain lead, and when the game doesn’t play out that way, they don’t get the time that you really wanted them to have.”
Allar was 3-for-3 passing for 51 yards on his first drive and finished the game 6 of 8 for 88 yards with two touchdowns. On Allar’s second touchdown toss, he stepped up in the pocket and side-stepped an Ohio defender before setting his feet and stepping into a throw to redshirt freshman tight end Khalil Dinkins.
Ohio’s (1-1) offense only crossed midfield three times.
The Bobcats accumulated 164 yards rushing to go with 100 yards rushing. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke was 14-for-30 passing for 119 yards. Four Ohio quarterbacks played. Rourke led the Bobcats in yards rushing with 29, and Ohio rushers averaged just 3.8 yards per carry.
Making just his second career start, linebacker Tyler Elsdon paced the Nittany Lion defense with six total tackles. Twenty-four Penn State defenders recorded stops.
The Nittany Lions’ defense was credited with its first safety since the 2018 season after linebacker Jonathan Sutherland fell on the football in the end zone following an Ohio fumble.
“We just want to keep on playing fast, physical for all four quarters,” Penn State defensive tackle Adisa Isaac said. “It’s great when the offense scores as much as they did today. It’s just something to build on.”
Penn State travels to Auburn next week for the back end of a home-and-home series with the Tigers. Penn State defeated Auburn, 28-20, last September at Beaver Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. (CBS).
“I think we made strides from Week 1 to Week 2,” Clifford said. “It was good to see all the guys get in and get reps. I thought it just was a great game, and on top of that, it’s always nice to relax a bit myself, as well.”
