STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State is in the market for a new wide receivers coach.
On Sunday, the program announced that three-year coach Taylor Stubblefield has been “relieved of his duties, effective immediately.”
“I would like to thank Taylor for his efforts during his time with Penn State, but feel it is in our program’s best interest to thank a chance at this time. I wish him and his family nothing but the best in the future,” Penn State coach James Franklin said in the statement.
Penn State hired Stubblefield in early 2020 after Gerald Parker departed the program for West Virginia to become offensive coordinator. Stubblefield also released a statement on Twitter on Sunday evening.
“As my time at Penn State has come to a close, I want to extend a debt of gratitude to all my players for trusting me, buying in, allowing me to coach them, and for giving me their all,” Stubblefield said, in part, in his statement. “I’m so proud of the contributions the wide receivers have made to their team. It has been an honor to help develop a first-round pick, at this institution, for the first time since 2003.”
In April, Jahan Dotson was drafted with the 16th pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders after accumulating 1,182 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns during the 2021 season. He became the first Penn State wide receiver to be taken in the first round since the Arizona Cardinals drafted Bryant Johnson as the 17th overall pick. Dotson led the Nittany Lions receiving efforts in two of Stubblefield’s three seasons with the program, combing with Parker Washington as a formidable duo in the passing game.
Washington finished with 489 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2020, his and Stubblefield’s first year with the program. A year later, Washington accumulated 820 receiving yards and four touchdowns. He led the wide receiving corps with 611 yards and two scores in 2022 despite missing the final three games of the season with an injury. Stubblefield also helped in the development of wide receivers KeAndre Lambert-Smith and Harrison Wallace III. Lambert-Smith was responsible for the longest touchdown catch in the history of the Rose Bowl when he scored on an 88-yarder in the fourth quarter of the Nittany Lions’ win against Utah.
On the recruiting trail, Stubblefield helped sign four-star 247Sports-ranked wide receivers Kaden Saunders, Anthony Ivey and Carmelo Taylor.
Stubblefield came to Penn State from Miami (Florida). He began his collegiate coaching career in 2007 as wide receivers coach at Central Washington. He was a consensus All-American at Purdue and played for the Carolina Panthers during the 2005 season.
“I’m proud of the kids whose names are etched in the Penn State record books, with two in the top 15 for receiving yards, and two in the top 10 in receptions. And finally, I am elated to have been a part of a team that went 11-2, culminating in a Rose Bowl victory,” Stubblefield wrote. “I will always be deeply honored to see you have success. I believe in each of you and I’m confident that your impact will be felt far beyond the football field.”
WR Dante Cephas commits to Nittany Lions
Although Penn State lost its wide receivers coach on Sunday, it gained a wide receiver commitment from the transfer portal.
Former Kent State wideout Dante Cephas announced his commitment to Penn State with three simple words along with a graphic of him in a Nittany Lions’ uniform: “Be here now.”
Cephas, a Pittsburgh native, brings four years of experience to his new program. He played in nine games for the Golden Flashes in 2022 and registered 744 receiving yards to go with three touchdowns. The 2021 season marked his most productive. He accumulated 1,240 yards and nine touchdowns in 14 games. He produced 155 yards in both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
Cephas’ commitment is welcomed, as Penn State will have to replace Washington’s and fellow starter Mitchell Tinsley’s production in 2023. Previous transfer commit Devin Carter from North Carolina State pledged to play at West Virginia instead of Penn State.
Pending his signing, the 6-foot-1, 178-pound Cephas will join punter Riley Thompson (Florida Atlantic) and Storm Duck (North Carolina) as transfer portal arrivals this year.
