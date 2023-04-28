STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Houston Texas selected Penn State offensive lineman Juice Scruggs with the 62nd pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Friday in Kansas City, Missouri.
The 6-foot-3, 310-pound Ashtabula, Ohio, native and team captain was named a third-team Big Ten selection by conference coaches and media members at the conclusion of the 2022 regular season. Scruggs, who started 13 games in 2022, was a mainstay at center, but also played guard during his tenure as a Nittany Lion.
Scruggs started 13 contests during a 2021 season that saw him earn Penn State’s Dick Maginnis Memorial Award, which is given to the team’s “most outstanding offensive lineman.” He played in seven games during a return to the gridiron in 2020. In early 2019, Scruggs was severely injured in a car accident where he suffered an L3 vertebra. Hospitalization and vigorous rehabilitation efforts followed before Scruggs finally returned to the field on Nov. 7, 2020, for the Nittany Lions’ contest against Maryland. He along with former Penn State running back Journey Brown were named recipients of the team’s Tim Shaw Thrive Award for their ability to “overcome adversities and been an inspiration to his fellow teammates” at the end of the 2020 season.
“When I came in, it was a year after everything that happened with his car accident,” Penn State offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said earlier this year. “He really wasn’t on the field, so basically when I got here was his first time coming back from all of that. From Day 1, he just went out and worked and got better every single day and competed.”
Scruggs and Penn State’s offensive line helped rejuvenate a Nittany Lions’ rushing attack to a 181.1 yards-per-game average that ranked fourth in the Big Ten in 2022.
"So proud of you Juice! Not only are you a great player, but you have also been an amazing leader and mentor. The @HoustonTexans are gaining a selfless, motivated leader & teammate. I couldn’t be happier for you & your family!” Penn State coach James Franklin said in a tweet on Friday.
Three Nittany Lions were selected in the second round. Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. went No. 32 overall to the Pittsburgh Steelers and tight end Brenton Strange went to the Jacksonville Jaguars as the 61st overall pick.
