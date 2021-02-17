STATE COLLEGE – Penn State tight end Zack Kuntz has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer, according to 247Sports’ Sean Fitz.
Kuntz signed with Penn State as part of its 2018 recruiting class as a designated four-star prospect by 247Sports. The 6-foot-7, 221-pound Camp Hill native selected Penn State over Alabama, Louisiana State, Michigan, Notre Dame and other Power Five programs.
Kuntz has played in 21 games during his time with the Nittany Lions. He tallied playing time in seven contests in 2020, but didn’t log any statistics.
Kuntz, a redshirt sophomore, and true freshman Theo Johnson were both listed second on Penn State’s depth chart for the regular-season finale against Illinois.
As a redshirt freshman in 2019, Kuntz posted career bests in games played (13), yards receiving (18) and catches (two). Kuntz posted one reception for eight yards in one game played during the 2018 season. During his true-freshman season, Zuntz garnered accolades as Penn State’s Scout Team Player of the Week ahead of the Nittany Lions’ contest against Iowa. Kuntz was named to the Academic All-Big Ten teams in 2019 and 2020.
Kuntz starred at Camp Hill High and helped guide the program to consecutive District 3 Class A championships in 2014 and 2015.
Tight end has been a position of both strength and depth for the Nittany Lions over the past few seasons. Kuntz and Penn State tight end Pat Freiermuth (four-star prospect) both signed with Penn State during the 2018 recruiting cycle. Freiermuth, who has declared for the upcoming NFL draft, logged 92 catches for 1,185 yards and 16 touchdowns during his three-year Penn State career. The position is well-stocked with talent in former four-star prospects Johnson and Strange, and Penn State signed three-star prospect Tyler Warren in 2020.
Former Penn State tight ends coach Tyler Bowen earlier this month accepted a position in the same capacity with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars. Penn State promoted former football letterwinner and 2020 offensive analyst Ty Howle to the position of tight ends coach.
Kuntz over his time in Happy Valley became buried under Penn State’s depth at tight end as redshirt freshman Brenton Strange (seven catches, 174 yards and two touchdowns) and Johnson (four catches for 56 yards) both ended the 2020 season with more yards receiving and receptions.
Kuntz is the 10th Penn State player this offseason to enter the NCAA transfer portal.
