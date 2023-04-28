It’s Day 2 of the NFL draft. Where will Will Levis land? The Kentucky quarterback will be the biggest name on the board when the second round kicks off at 7 p.m. EST from Kansas City’s Union Station. Bryce Young went first overall to the Carolina Panthers followed by C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans for a 1-2 quarterback combo on Thursday. The second round can be viewed on NFL Network and ESPN.