STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – With opening games just days away, the whirlwind of change across the landscape of college sports might slow down. For at least a brief period of time.
Change remains in the air. Have the final pieces of realignment moved? What, if any, regulations are on the horizon when it comes to name, image and likeness (NIL) and collectives popping up across the country? Roster management remains tricky in the era of the transfer portal. On the field, coaches are dealing with rule changes designed to shorten games and reduce the number of plays.
Penn State football coach James Franklin noted how the sport has changed and continues to impact the job and college athletics as a whole.
"There's probably been more changes in the last five years than the previous 50 and I don't think it's close," Franklin said at media day. "I think the game and the rules were the same for probably at least 50 years. Now in the last five, there's been changes and dramatic changes. I think we could have a pretty interesting debate that some of the changes were needed."
The most recent changes focus on realignment. After adding Southern California and UCLA in 2022, the Big Ten announced the additions of Oregon and Washington on Aug. 4. All four are to start play in the Big Ten in 2024. Those moves paired with the Pac-12 also losing Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah to the Big 12, leaves the long-standing West Coast conference with only four schools in place for next year: California, Oregon State, Stanford and Washington State.
"What you see that's going on in college football right now, it's not shocking that these things are kind of happening," Franklin said. "It's somewhat sad in some ways, not that these people are being added to our conference because I think obviously there's a lot of strategy that goes into that. I do think there are some challenges that come along with it. It's very different than the college football that we all grew up with. Not really college football, college athletics, where at least for most of the year it was pretty regional."
In terms of the transfer portal, Franklin said the "pendulum has overcorrected," and it has meant the NCAA, student-athletes and coaches have all had to continue to react and change how they handle the portal.
"Instead of maybe allowing coaches, I think it would have been much better to have the conferences and the commissioners come up with a standard rule, whatever it may be, five schools, or you can't transfer within your conference or whatever," Franklin said. "I also don't think that just completely open transferring is good. When a lot of people say things like this, it comes off as being anti-student athlete. That's completely the opposite when it comes to me. I still believe in the student-athlete model, and I still believe that the No. 1 thing we should be doing is educating.
"When you look at graduation rates, the data is very strong that every time you transfer, the likelihood of graduating goes down because you lose credits. It's a much more sophisticated issue."
The biggest on-the-field change this year will surround the running clock. Since the late-1960s, the game clock has stopped after first downs, restarting after the ball is set by officials. Now the clock will continue to run after a first down unless it's within the final two minutes of each half.
Penn State offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said it likely means teams may have about seven fewer offensive plays a game.
"It's not about total yards or total plays, it's about point per play for us," Yurcich said, noting he thinks points per play is the most important stat in football. "It's about being efficient on every single snap. With the rule change, that means efficiency is even more magnified. You need to stay on schedule and be explosive."
In 2022, Penn State scored 465 points on 911 plays for an average of 0.51 points per play, up 0.16 points per play from 2021. The Nittany Lions averaged 0.35 points per play in 2021 and 0.38 in 2020.
"It's the same for both teams," Yurcich said. "It just goes back to making sure we are as efficient as we can be on every single football play."
