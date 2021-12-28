Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain this afternoon. High 46F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 40F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.