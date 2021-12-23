STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Penn State’s secondary receives another boost for 2022 as safety Jonathan Sutherland on Thursday announced he will return for another season.
“First and foremost, I want to thank God for allowing me to be in this position, for His patience and grace that carried me here,” Sutherland said in a statement shared on Twitter. “I can’t begin to explain how blessed I have been to be able to play football at Penn State for the past five years.”
Sutherland, a two-time team captain, brings more than 40 games of experience with him into 2022.
He played in 13 games in both 2018 and 2019. In 2020, he logged playing time in each of the Nittany Lions’ nine contests. Sutherland redshirted during his freshman season in 2017.
In 2021, Sutherland played in 11 games during the regular season and tallied 19 total tackles, including 11 solo stops. He recorded his first career interception against Rutgers on Nov. 20.
In 2018, Sutherland accumulated 38 total tackles and forced one fumble. One season later in 2019, he recorded 23 total tackles and blocked two punts during the season opener against Idaho.
Sutherland joined the Nittany Lions as a four-star prospect from the team’s 2017 recruiting class.
Earlier this week, Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown announced he will return for an additional season in 2022. The NCAA has offered fall student-athletes an additional year of eligibility as relief from the coronavirus pandemic.
"Since I was 8 years old playing Football in Canada, it has always been a dream of mine to make the transition to the states to play at the collegiate level,” Sutherland said in his statement. “My time here at Penn State has developed and strengthened me mentally, emotionally and physically as a man and as a student-athlete. With that being said, after careful thought and consideration with my loved ones and coaches, I will be using my extra year of eligibility to return for my sixth year at Penn State.”
Penn State will play Arkansas on Jan. 1 in the Outback Bowl.
