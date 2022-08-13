STATE COLLEGE – Running back Caziah Holmes is no longer listed on Penn State’s roster.
247Sports first reported Holmes’ omission on the Nittany Lions’ roster.
The third-year sophomore played in 12 games with the Nittany Lions and accumulated 254 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 56 carries.
Holmes arrived at Penn State as an early enrollee in January 2020 after a standout career at Cocoa High School (Titusville, Florida). He played in each of Penn State’s nine games during his true freshman season, his most productive with the program.
Holmes rushed for 227 yards on the 51 carries in 2020. His rushing yards total ranked third among Penn State running backs. Holmes tallied a career-high 12 carries for a career-high 77 yards rushing in Penn State’s season finale against Illinois.
Holmes used a redshirt year in 2021 after playing in just three games. He ended the season with five carries for 27 yards rushing. He was twice named Developmental Squad Offensive Player of the Week.
Third-year sophomore Keyvone Lee rushed for a unit-best 530 yards last year and is expected to regain his hold on the starting role when Penn State opens the season on Sept. 1 at Purdue.
Fourth-year junior Devyn Ford returns to the backfield, and the Nittany Lions added a pair of running backs as part of the 2022 recruiting class in Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The duo joined the program in January as early enrollees.
