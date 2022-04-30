STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s Jordan Stout became the first punter to be selected during the 2022 NFL draft when the Baltimore Ravens selected the Nittany Lions’ specialist with the 130th pick in the fourth round on Saturday.
The selection marks the first since the 2004 season that a Nittany Lions specialist has been drafted.
“Congratulations (Jordan Stout),” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday. “You’ve earned this opportunity. We appreciate what you’ve given to Penn State. Happy Valley will always be home and we look forward to welcoming you back.”
Baltimore made six selections in the fourth round.
Stout was named the Eddleman-Fields Big Ten Punter of the Year last season after averaging 46.5 yards per punt in 12 games. Stout tallied 34 punts that were downed inside Penn State opponents’ 20-yard line, and he registered 25 punts of 50-plus yards. Stout launched a career-long 76-yard punt against Wisconsin in Penn State’s season opener against Wisconsin last season.
The Virginia Tech transfer was named a third-team All-American selection by The Associated Press in 2021.
Stout played in all nine of Penn State’s contests in 2020 and finished the coronavirus-shortened season ranked first in the Big Ten and seventh in the FBS with an 84% touchback clip. That season he added kicking to his responsibilities and made kicks of 50 and 47 yards. Stout’s five career field goals of 50 or more yards rank second in program history.
Stout transferred to Penn State from Virginia Tech in 2019 and immediately impacted the Nittany Lions’ special teams in a positive way. He booted 12 touchbacks and kicked a 53-yard field goal in his first game with the program. Stout ended his first season with the program with 66 touchbacks, which ranked fourth in the FBS.
In three seasons, Stout averaged 44.8 yards per punt and he recorded 164 touchbacks on kickoffs.
“I feel super blessed to be in the position I am, and I’m not glad it’s over because I had a good time with it, but I’m just ready to see what’s next,” Stout said during Penn State’s pro day last month.
