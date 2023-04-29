STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Hours after six Nittany Lions were selected in the 2023 NFL Draft, four of Penn State’s remaining pro hopefuls began to ink deals as undrafted free agents.
Linebacker Jonathan Sutherland and long snapper Chris Stoll landed with the Seattle Seahawks as undrafted free agents. Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley inked a deal with the Washington Commanders, while defensive tackle PJ Mustipher signed with the Denver Broncos.
Sutherland began his Penn State career as a safety before moving to linebacker. The four-time team captain and special teams mainstay started eight games in 2022, his sixth season with the program. Sutherland accumulated 38 total tackles in 2022 to tie a career high he set in the category as a redshirt freshman in 2018. Sutherland finished his Penn State career with 136 total tackles, one interception and 1.5 sacks.
“The Seattle Seahawks are getting a guy who is versatile and can help a defense in many ways,” Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said in a statement. “His leadership was tremendous, both for our offense and special teams unit, and the way he went about his work each and every day was noticed by other guys in our organization.”
Stoll joined the program as a walk-on before earning a scholarship for the 2020 season. This past season, Stoll earned national accolades as the winner of the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given annually to the country’s best long snapper. Stoll, a team captain in 2022, played 48 career games with the program.
“I am happy for Chris, and he is deserving of this chance in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks,” Penn State special teams coordinator Stacy Collins said in a statement. “His work ethic throughout his career paid off when winning the Patrick Mannelly Award. His character is what makes Chris so special, too. He represented our program so well in so many ways, and that was a big reason why he was a captain for us last season.”
Tinsley inked an undrafted free-agent deal with the Washington Commanders, which was first reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
“Former Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley is signing with the #Commanders on a deal that includes a $15,000 signing bonus and a $120,000 base salary guarantee, per source,” Pelissero said in a tweet.
Tinsley transferred to Penn State in January 2022 from Western Kentucky. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native was a Day 1 starter with the Nittany Lions and played in 13 games in his lone season with the program. Tinsley finished the year with 511 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He ended his Penn State career with 49 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Nittany Lions’ Rose Bowl win against Utah. Tinsley’s posted a season-high 84 receiving yards against Purdue in the 2022 season opener.
“Congrats Mitch! Your love for the game, dedication & hard work will continue to set you apart. I look forward to watching you continue to grow & succeed with the @Commanders!” Penn State coach James Franklin shared in a post on Twitter.
Mustipher spent five seasons at Penn State and played in 53 games during that span. He established himself as a full-time starter during the shortened 2020 season and started the first six games of the 2021 season before sustaining a season-ending injury at Iowa. Mustipher returned to the field in 2022, starting 13 games and accumulating 38 tackles – including 19 solo stops – in 2022.
Mustipher, a two-time team captain, tallied 144 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles as a Nittany Lion.
“Incredibly proud of you PJ! The @Broncos are getting an incredibly talented, thoughtful & hard-working teammate. I’m honored to have coached you,” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted.
Penn State’s six Nittany Lions drafted tied for fourth-most among teams this year.
Cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32, Pittsburgh), tight end Brenton Strange (No. 61, Jacksonville) and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (No. 62, Houston) went in Friday’s second round. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown was also drafted on Friday by San Francisco in the third round as the 87th overall pick.
On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers picked quarterback Sean Clifford in the fifth round with the 149th pick, and wide receiver Parker Washington was drafted by Jacksonville 185th overall in the sixth round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.