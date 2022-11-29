STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Quarterback Christian Veilleux intends to finish his collegiate career at a program other than Penn State.
On Tuesday, the redshirt freshman announced his intention to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal when players can do so next month.
“Being at Penn State has been nothing but a blessing,” Veilleux posted to Twitter on Tuesday. “I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and staff for memories that I’ll cherish forever. I will be entering my name in the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.”
Veilleux played in three games this season, completing seven of nine pass attempts for 44 yards. He received his most extensive action against Ohio, when he went 6 of 7 passing for 37 yards. Veilleux most recently played against Maryland on Nov. 12.
In 2021, Veilleux served as the backup to starter Sean Clifford. After a flu-like illness struck the team the week of its contest against Rutgers, Veilleux replaced Clifford in the first half and went 15 of 24 passing for 235 yards with three touchdowns. He also played in the Outbowl matchup against Arkansas.
Veilleux was supplanted earlier this season by freshman Drew Allar, a five-star member of the Nittany Lions’ 2022 recruiting class. Allar played in nine games during the regular season.
In two seasons with the program, Veilleux has passed for 282 yards passing and three touchdowns.
Veilleux’s impending departure will leave the Nittany Lions with scholarship quarterbacks in Allar and Beau Pribula. Class of 2023 quarterback prospect Jaxon Smolik (West Des Moines, Iowa) verbally committed to the Nittany Lions in August.
