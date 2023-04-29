Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford is headed to the Green Bay Packers as the 149th overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. The four-year Nittany Lions’ starting quarterback was the first Penn State player selected on Saturday.
Clifford, a six-year player, leaves Penn State as the program leader in passing yards (10,661), touchdown passes (86) and completions (833).
He guided Penn State to an 11-2 finish in 2022 and concluded his collegiate career with a 279-yard, two-touchdown outing in a winning effort against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Clifford was named Rose Bowl Offensive MVP for his performance. Clifford threw for 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions in his final season with the Nittany Lions.
“Congratulations Sean! You have represented Penn State & our football program with honor. We appreciate everything you have given to Penn State. #WeAre” Penn State coach James Franklin tweeted on Saturday.
Clifford was named Penn State’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2019 season. The Nittany Lions went 11-2 that season and ended the year with a win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. He accumulated 2,654 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions during his inaugural season as the starter.
Clifford passed for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns and threw a career-high nine interceptions during Penn State’s 4-5 season in 2020 that was shortened because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native rebounded and threw for a career-high 3,107 yards during a 7-6 campaign in 2021 that ended with a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. He tossed 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions that year.
Clifford also rushed for 1,073 yards and 15 touchdowns on a career 388 carries.
He’s the fifth Nittany Lion selected in this year’s NFL draft. Penn State on Friday produced a trio of second-round selections in cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (No. 32, Pittsburgh), tight end Brenton Strange (No. 61, Jacksonville) and offensive lineman Juice Scruggs (No. 62, Houston). Safety Ji’Ayir Brown went to San Francisco as the No. 87 overall pick in Friday’s third round.
