Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and wide receiver Parker Washington were both chosen on Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.
Clifford is headed to the Green Bay Packers as the 149th overall pick in the fifth round.
The Jacksonville Jaguars selected Washington as the 185th pick in the sixth round.
The move reunites Washington with Penn State teammate and tight end Brenton Strange just a day after Jacksonville drafted Strange No. 61 overall in the second round.
Clifford, a six-year player, leaves Penn State as the program leader in passing yards (10,661), touchdown passes (86) and completions (833).
He guided Penn State to an 11-2 finish in 2022 and concluded his collegiate career with a 279-yard, two-touchdown outing in a winning effort against Utah in the Rose Bowl. Clifford was named Rose Bowl offensive MVP for his performance. Clifford threw for 2,822 yards and 24 touchdowns against seven interceptions in his final season with the Nittany Lions.
Clifford was named Penn State’s starting quarterback ahead of the 2019 season. The Nittany Lions went 11-2 that season and ended the year with a win against Memphis in the Cotton Bowl. He accumulated 2,654 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with seven interceptions.
Clifford passed for 1,883 yards and 16 touchdowns and threw a career-high nine interceptions in 2020.
The Cincinnati native rebounded and threw for a career-high 3,107 yards during a 7-6 campaign in 2021 that ended with a loss to Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. He tossed 21 touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Clifford also rushed for 1,073 yards and 15 touchdowns on a career 388 carries.
A leg injury forced Washington to miss three games in 2022, but he still managed to end the season with a team-leading 611 receiving yards in 10 games played.
He recorded 46 receptions and two touchdowns.
In 2021, Washington produced 64 catches for 820 yards and four touchdowns.
As a true freshman in 2020, the Texas native compiled 469 receiving yards and a career-high six touchdowns.
Washington leaves Penn State having tallied a catch in each of his 32 games played with the Nittany Lions. He recorded 1,920 career receiving yards and 12 touchdowns with the program.
There were six Nittany Lions selected in this year’s NFL draft. Four Penn State players inked deals as undrafted free agents.
Linebacker Jonathan Sutherland and long snapper Chris Stoll landed with the Seattle Seahawks. Wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley inked a deal with the Washington Commanders, while defensive tackle PJ Mustipher signed with the Denver Broncos.
Sutherland began his Penn State career as a safety before moving to linebacker. The four-time team captain and special teams mainstay started eight games in 2022, his sixth season with the program. Sutherland accumulated 38 total tackles in 2022.
Sutherland finished with 136 tackles.
Stoll joined the program as a walk-on before earning a scholarship for the 2020 season. This past season, Stoll earned national accolades as the winner of the Patrick Mannelly Award, which is given annually to the country’s best long snapper.
Stoll, a team captain in 2022, played in 48 career games with the program.
Tinsley transferred to Penn State in January 2022 from Western Kentucky. The Missouri native finished the year with 511 receiving yards and five touchdowns.
Mustipher spent five seasons at Penn State and played in 53 games during that span. He established himself as a full-time starter during the shortened 2020 season and started the first six games of the 2021 season before sustaining a season-ending injury at Iowa. Mustipher started 13 games and accumulated 38 tackles in 2022.
Mustipher, a two-time team captain, tallied 144 total tackles, three sacks and two forced fumbles over his career.
Penn State transfers Justin Shorter and Zack Kuntz were picked on Saturday.
Shorter, a wide receiver at Florida, was chosen by the Buffalo Bills with the 150th overall pick in the fifth round. Kuntz, a tight end at Old Dominion, was picked by the New York Jets with the 220th overall selection in the seventh round.
