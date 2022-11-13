STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – Early in the first quarter of Saturday’s contest against Maryland, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford toppled the program’s record for career passing yards when he connected with tight end Brenton Strange for a 16-yard completion.
The completion moved Clifford past Trace McSorley’s career 9,899 yards, which McSorley compiled from 2015-18. Clifford will carry 10,023 career passing yards into the Nittany Lions’ final two regular-season games and postseason bowl contest.
The fourth-year starter is the seventh Big Ten signal-caller to accumulate 10,000 career passing yards.
“He’s done a lot of great things for us,” Penn State tight end Theo Johnson said of Clifford. “He’s a winner. Tough, tough guy – a great leader. That’s my quarterback. I’m happy that he’s my quarterback, and I’m going to be sad to see him leave. He’s done a lot of great things, and he’s really helped me in my development as a player.”
Clifford was 12-for-23 passing for 123 yards with one touchdown in No. 14 Penn State’s 30-0 win against Maryland on Saturday.
The Cincinnati, Ohio, native earned the starting job as a redshirt sophomore in 2019. The Nittany Lions went 11-2 and won their New Year’s Six Cotton Bowl matchup against Memphis during Clifford’s inaugural season as the starter.
Penn State went 4-5 in 2020 and 7-6 in 2021.
Clifford has etched records as the program’s all-time leader in passing touchdowns (78), completions (769), completion percentage (.609) and pass attempts (1,262). He’s completed 174 of his 280 pass attempts for 2,184 yards with 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.
“I think you guys know the amount of respect I have for Sean,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “He’s been here a long time. He’s done it the right way. He represents the program with class. Obviously, you know, his statistics, talk about his overall production, so I’m happy for him and I’m proud of him.”
Setting the tone
Maryland’s 134 yards were the fourth-fewest a Penn State defense has allowed under Franklin. The Nittany Lions’ shutout against their Big Ten East neighbor marked the defense’s eighth during Franklin’s nine-year tenure.
Over the past two weeks, Penn State’s defense has yielded 330 yards to opponents. Indiana gained 196 in a 45-14 Penn State win.
“I feel like it’s everybody trusting each other, not trying to do somebody else’s job,” said Penn State defensive end Adisa Isaac, who tallied one of the defense’s seven sacks against Maryland. “Everybody (is) doing their own job, and everything falls into line after that.”
Maryland only registered 11 first downs against the Nittany Lions’ defense, marking the second-consecutive week the unit has limited an opponent to 11 first downs.
With 30 sacks this season, Penn State now ranks second in the Big Ten in the category. Michigan is first with 31.
This week, Penn State’s defense draws another favorable matchup against a Rutgers offense that ranks 12th in the conference in scoring (19.9 points per game) and averages 308.3 yards per game, which is next to last in the Big Ten.
Nittany Lions climb in AP Top 25
Penn State elevated three spots to No. 11 with 882 points in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released on Sunday.
The Nittany Lions are No. 14 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which are released on Tuesdays.
Three Big Ten teams appeared in the AP Top 25 this week with Ohio State (No. 2, 1501 points) and Michigan (No. 3, 1,453 points) joining the Nittany Lions. Ohio State received one first-place vote after taking down Indiana 56-14 in Columbus on Saturday. Illinois and Minnesota appeared in the “others receiving votes” category.
Georgia maintained its hold on No. 1 (1,574 points), while No. 4 Texas Christian (1,374 points) and No. 5 Tennessee (1,341 points) rounded out the top five.
This week’s College Football Playoff rankings will be released at 9 p.m. Tuesday.
Rutgers time set
Penn State’s upcoming contest at Rutgers will kick off at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. The Nittany Lions-Scarlet Knights matchup will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
Penn State will make its first trip to Piscataway since earning a 23-7 win in 2020. The Nittany Lions shut out the Scarlet Knights 28-0 last season at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State has won 15 consecutive games in the series. Rutgers’ last win came in 1988 when it grabbed a 21-16 road win.
Rutgers (4-6, 1-6 Big Ten) enters its tilt against the Nittany Lions on a three-game losing streak after dropping a 27-21 loss at Michigan State on Saturday.
