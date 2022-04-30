STATE COLLEGE – Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker became the seventh Nittany Lion to be drafted during the 2022 NFL Draft when the Green Bay Packers selected him with the 249th pick during the seventh round on Saturday.
The Waldorf, Maryland, native lined up both at left and right tackle for the Nittany Lions, and he began the 2021 season as one of the nation’s most highly touted offensive linemen. Despite not playing in the Nittany Lions’ last three games because of an injury, Walker still garnered recognition as an honorable mention all-Big selection by conference coaches. Select members of the conference media tabbed him as a third-team all-Big Ten honoree. Walker didn’t participate in drills at the NFL Scouting Combine earlier this month or during Penn State’s pro day as he rehabbed his injury.
“I feel like that’s really a big part of my game – my athletic abilities,” Walker said during his interview at the NFL combine last month. “I feel like I’m one of the most athletic guys in the draft, and I can say with confidence that I feel like that helps my game.”
The 6-foot-6, 325-pound offensive lineman cracked Penn State’s starting lineup as a redshirt freshman in 2019 and played in each of the Nittany Lions’ 13 games that season. He helped bolster an offensive line that cleared the way for Penn State rushing offense to average a Big Ten third-best 190.6 yards per game. Penn State rushers that season scored 34 touchdowns, which only trailed Wisconsin in the Big Ten.
“Congratulations (Rasheed),” Franklin tweeted on Saturday. “Run with this opportunity. We are so proud of you and look forward to watching you succeed with the Packers.”
In 2020, Walker helped pave a way for Penn State to end the year ranked fifth in the Big Ten in rushing with 174.3 yards per game. Nittany Lion rushers in 2020 accumulated 1,569 yards. That season he earned accolades as an honorable mention selection by Big Ten coaches, and as a third-team all-Big Ten player.
“One of my biggest strong suits is my mentality and my competitive spirit,” Walker said during his combine interview. “I’m going to go out and compete and give my all every play in every game. I’m also very strong, athletic and smart.”
