STATE COLLEGE – Penn State head football coach James Franklin announced Tuesday that offensive line coach Matt Limegrover’s contract will not be renewed.
“We appreciate all of Matt’s contributions to our program for the last four seasons. We wish Matt and his family all the best in the future,” Franklin said.
Franklin will immediately begin a national search for Limegrover’s replacement, according to a statement from Kristina Petersen, Penn State's associate athletics director for strategic communications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.