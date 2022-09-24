STATE COLLEGE – Penn State’s defense forced four turnovers and freshman running back Kaytron Allen ran for 111 yards and a touchdown as Penn State earned a 33-14 win against Central Michigan on Saturday.
Allen’s outing gives Penn State a 100-yard rusher in its past three games.
Cornerback Johnny Dixon and safety Zakee Wheatley recorded interceptions. Linebacker Curtis Jacobs and cornerback Kalen King each recovered fumbles.
Penn State led 21-14 at halftime.
Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford was 22 of 34 passing for 217 yards with three touchdowns. Tight end Brenton Strange accounted for two of Clifford’s touchdown passes, while wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley added the other. Clifford also ran in a 1-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Penn State’s offense generated 403 yards and 21 first downs.
This story will be updated.
