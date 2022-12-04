STATE COLLEGE – The Nittany Lions are headed to the Rose Bowl.
On Sunday, No. 11 Penn State and No. 8 Utah accepted bids to play in the New Year’s Six contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, in Pasadena, California. The meeting will be the first between the Nittany Lions and the Utes.
Utah won the Pac-12 championship on Friday night with a win against Southern California.
“I was able to watch their game the other night – what a great game for college football,” Penn State coach James Franklin said of Utah’s Pac-12 championship win against USC. “They played so well and really played well all season long. We’re just getting started with the (film) breakdowns and trying to understand who they are. It’s one thing to watch the game on TV somewhat as a fan. It’s another thing to study them and break them down.”
Penn State went 10-2 overall and 7-2 in Big Ten contests during the regular season. The Nittany Lions concluded the 2022 regular season on Nov. 26 with a 35-16 win against Michigan State. Penn State, which will play its 52nd bowl game in program history, concluded the regular season on a four-game win streak. The Nittany Lions’ two losses this season were to No. 2 Michigan and No. 4 Ohio State. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will play in the College Football Playoff semifinal Fiesta and Peach bowls, respectively.
On Friday, Utah (10-3) won its second consecutive Pac-12 title after its 47-24 win against Southern California. The Utes are returning to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year. They lost a 48-45 contest to Ohio State in last year’s outing. Utah is 17-8 all-time in bowl games. The Utes are led by 19-year head coach Kyle Whittingham. He’s compiled a 154-73 record since inheriting the program from Urban Meyer in 2004.
“We are excited to go back (to the Rose Bowl) and have the experience again. We’re just looking forward to the trip,” Whittingham said on Sunday. “Penn State is a tremendous opponent. They play great defense, have a couple really good backs, the turnover margin is in their favor. They do a lot of really good things, things that really good football teams do. Reminds me of us, in a way, the way we approach the game and how we go about our business.”
This year’s trip to the Rose Bowl will be the fifth all-time for Penn State and its second under Franklin. The Nittany Lions most recently played in the postseason contest during the 2016 season. Southern California defeated Penn State 52-49 during that game.
In the age of opt-outs, programs around the country are preparing for the postseason with the expectation that not all players will participate. Franklin and Whittingham are hopeful for hefty roster participation in the Rose Bowl.
“Whether you’re a fan or a player, the Rose Bowl holds a special place in a lot of people’s perspective, and I think playing in that type of game on that type of stage against an opponent like Utah, I think it helps,” Franklin said. “We expect that almost the entirety of our team will play and compete, but that is a challenge in general for college football right now.”
Last year, Whittingham said Utah had full roster participation for the Rose Bowl, and he expects similar this postseason.
“Fully expecting that to happen this year, doesn’t mean it necessarily will, but I’ve heard nothing of the sort to think any differently,” Whittingham said. “Rose Bowl, terrific game, obviously, right in the heart of our recruiting footprint. We have a ton of guys from southern California on our team excited to play in front of friends and family. You never say never, but right now, we anticipate everybody playing. Things happen, but right now, that’s not the case.”
Penn State is seeking its first postseason win since beating Memphis in the 2019 Cotton Bowl. Arkansas defeated Penn State 24-10 in the Outback Bowl last year. The Nittany Lions opted out of the postseason during a COVID-19-shortened season in 2020.
Penn State was ranked No. 9 with 1,063 points in The Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday. The Nittany Lions were ranked No. 7 with 1,074 points in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll, which was also released on Sunday.
“We are thrilled our storied Penn State football program will participate in the 109th Rose Bowl,” Penn State Athletic Director Patrick Kraft said in a statement. “I am so proud of our student-athletes, coaches and staff for the hard work they have put in this season to earn the reward of a trip to 'The Granddaddy of Them All.' The Rose Bowl has such a rich history, and I can’t think of a better way to cap a terrific season and send our seniors off with a special memory. I know Nittany Nation will be excited to head to Pasadena to start the New Year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.