LOS ANGELES – After beginning the regular season at Purdue in early September, No. 11 Penn State’s 2022 schedule will conclude on Monday against No. 8 Utah (10-3) in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl.
A win by Penn State (10-2) would give the program its first 11-win season since 2019 and its first Rose Bowl victory since 1995. Utah, which is playing in its second consecutive Rose Bowl, would also reach the 11-win mark for the first time since 2019 with a victory.
“Offense, defense and special teams, there's really no weakness, not only on film but also when you look at the analytics and the data that backs it up,” Penn State coach James Franklin said on Sunday. “Like Coach (Kyle Whittingham) talked about, you know, being able to win the Pac-12 championship two years in a row is a really, really impressive accomplishment. We expect to have a great football game. I think it's going to be a four-quarter game.”
This past season marked Utah’s first Rose Bowl appearance. Ohio State defeated Utah 48-45.
“We're elated to be here, to be back here, second time in a row,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. “Honored to play Penn State, a storied tradition, a steeped-in-tradition program. You watch them on tape, strong at every position group. Without question, the best defense we've played this year.”
The meeting marks the first between the two programs.
Here are five things storylines to follow when Penn State and Utah meet in the Rose Bowl:
Delegitimize the run: Utah’s effective ground game received a substantial blow in late November when leading rusher Tavion Thomas announced the end of his collegiate career to rehab a recent injury and focus on the upcoming NFL draft. However, even without Thomas, the Utes have capable runners in Micah Bernard (474 yards, four touchdowns) and Ja’Quinden Jackson (450 yards, eight touchdowns).
Utah ranks second in the Pac-12 and 10th in the FBS in rushing offense behind a 220.2 yards-per-game average. The Utes’ 37 rushing touchdowns this season are tied for third-most in the FBS. The Nittany Lions this season have played just one opponent ranked in the 10 nationally in rushing offense in Michigan (238.9 yards per game). The Wolverines check in at No. 5. Michigan rolled up 418 rushing yards against the Nittany Lions in a 24-point win.
Fantastic freshmen: While Utah’s ground game helped set the tone for its conference-championship-winning season, Penn State’s pair of dynamic freshmen running backs Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen helped lead the Nittany Lions back to contention for a New Year’s Six bowl win. Singleton accumulated 941 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns to win the Big Ten's Thompson-Randle El Freshman of the Year award. Allen posted 830 rushing yards and nine touchdowns as the two became the first freshman duo in the Big Ten ever to record over 700 rushing yards. As a collective, Penn State averages 182.1 yards per game on the ground.
Singleton and Allen will draw a stiff test from a Utah defense that ranks first in the Pac-12 and fifth nationally against the run. The Utes allow just 107 rushing yards per game to opposing running backs. Penn State’s ground game could also see the return of 2021’s starter, Keyvone Lee. While Lee hasn’t played since Oct. 15 (Michigan), Franklin said he’s available Monday.
Clifford sendoff: For the past four years, Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has held the title of starter. This season marks his sixth with the program. He leaves Penn State as the program leader in passing yards (10,382), passing touchdowns (84), completion percentage (.612) and a few other statistical categories.
Clifford squares off against one of the Pac-12’s premier signal-callers in Utah’s Cam Rising. Rising has accumulated 2,939 yards and 25 touchdowns through the air this season. After beginning his career as a starter with 11 wins, including a 2019 Cotton Bowl victory, Clifford endured a 4-5 2020 season and a 7-6 mark in 2021.
Impact absence: Thomas won’t be the only notable absence from Utah’s lineup on Monday. Earlier this month, Utes leading pass-catcher and tight end Dalton Kincaid opted out of the postseason ahead of the 2023 NFL Draft. The Utes will undoubtedly miss Kincaid and his team-high 890 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Kincaid registered a season-high 234 receiving yards during Utah’s regular-season win against Southern California, and he added two 100-yard efforts in games against Southern Utah and Colorado.
Battle in the trenches: Both Penn State and Utah ascended to the top of their respective conference rankings in sacks. The Nittany Lions have accumulated 37, while the Utes have tallied 38. Utah’s offensive line has been equally dominant, as it’s only surrendered nine sacks through 13 games. Penn State’s offensive front has yielded 18. The Nittany Lions’ offensive line could see the return of starter Olu Fashanu. The left tackle has been sidelined with an injury since Oct. 29. On Sunday, Franklin said that Fashanu’s availability for the Rose Bowl is a “game-time decision.”
