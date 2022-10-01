Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.