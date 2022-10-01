STATE COLLEGE – Penn State entered this weekend with a plus-8 turnover margin that ranked near the top of the FBS through the first month of the season.
After committing just one turnover in September, Penn State’s offense accumulated five on Saturday, but the Nittany Lions were able to overcome those mishaps to earn a 17-7 win against Northwestern at Beaver Stadium.
Penn State’s defense, meanwhile, tallied three turnovers to record another multi-turnover outing. The Nittany Lions recorded two fumble recoveries to go with an interception by safety Ji’Ayir Brown in the first quarter.
“Coming into this game, I think we were number two in the country in turnover ratio,” Penn State coach James Franklin said. “Well, we saved them all up for tonight. I don’t know if I’ve ever seen anything like that. Fortunately, for most of the game, our defense was either able to get a turnover back, or they just played great sudden-change defense. They played phenomenal.”
Penn State (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) running back Nicholas Singleton fumbled twice in the first half. Singleton’s first fumble – which was also the first of his career – occurred at the end of a 7-yard run in the first quarter. The second was the product of a well-executed hit by Northwestern defensive back Rod Hurd II.
“Northwestern put helmets on the ball a couple times,” Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford said. “When you have a guy running 19 miles per hour at you, and he puts a helmet on the ball and it’s that rainy, it’s going to be pretty tough.”
Singleton, a freshman, received his third-career start and finished with a game-high 87 yards rushing and a touchdown on 21 carries. He posted the game’s second touchdown on a 2-yard run in which he displayed his lower-leg strength by powering his way into the end zone after being met at the 2-yard line by a host of Northwestern defenders.
Clifford tossed his second interception of the season late in the first quarter after a pass intended for Harrison Wallace III was intercepted by Northwestern (1-4, 1-1 Big Ten) linebacker Bryce Gallagher. Clifford finished 10 of 20 passing for 140 yards with a touchdown. He threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brenton Strange late in the first quarter.
“The first half, I did some good things; the second half was kind of inconsistent,” Clifford said postgame. I thought that pick was controllable, and there was a second one I thought he made a pretty good play. I thought I read it correctly, but he actually peeled off and made a pretty good play.”
Running back Keyvone Lee fumbled on the Nittany Lions' first series of the third quarter to stall a 12-play drive that landed them on Northwestern’s 33-yard line.
Running back Kaytron Allen, fresh off a performance against Central Michigan that earned him accolades at the Big Ten Freshman of the Week, entered the game during the first series of the second half. He quickly accumulated eight carries before Lee’s fumble. Allen continued to receive the bulk of the carries in the second half. He tallied 21 rushes for 86 yards through the last 30 minutes. He fumbled on his 19th carry of the game, which occurred with 6:36 to play in the fourth quarter.
“I would rather keep those decisions internal – whether it’s injuries, whether it’s behavioral modification, rotations, whatever it is – we’re going to keep those internal,” Franklin said of Allen’s first-half absence.
Jake Pinegar connected on his fourth field goal of the season after he kicked a 38-yarder with 14:29 remaining in the fourth quarter that pushed the Nittany Lions ahead, 17-7, and gave them breathing room during the final stretch of the contest.
Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski recorded his first completion of the game at the 11:59 mark in the second quarter. He completed 15 of 37 passes for 210 yards. He and wide receiver Jacob Gill connected on a 47-yard touchdown late in the third quarter.
The Nittany Lions’ defense limited Wildcats running back Evan Hull to 45 yards on 11 carries. After five straight three-and-outs, Northwestern’s offense manufactured a nine-play, 41-yard drive that ended with a fumble in the second quarter. The Wildcats managed five first downs and 78 yards in the first half. Three of Northwestern’s four drives in the final quarter ended on a turnover on downs.
Penn State starting wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith was injured in the first quarter and didn’t return. Wallace played a significant amount of snaps in Lambert-Smith’s absence.
“We have two weeks to get KeAndre back, and we have two weeks to help (Harrison) develop, and other guys will have opportunities, as well,” Franklin said.
Saturday marked Penn State’s last game before entering the idle week.
The Nittany Lions will resume play on Oct. 15 with a road trip to No. 4 Michigan. From there, they’ll host Minnesota on Oct. 22 and will conclude their October slate by hosting No. 3 Ohio State on Oct. 29.
After beginning the season unraked, Penn State heads into Sunday ranked No. 11 in the AP Top 25 poll. The newest poll will be released on Sunday afternoon.
“Our objective is to be ready,” Franklin said. “We have to be ready… And there’s a lot of work that goes into that. I have a ton of respect for (Michigan) and their program, their organization and their coaching staff, but we have done what we needed to do up to this point by being 5-0. We’ve won a lot of different ways. I think there’s value in that. I’d love for them all to be pretty wins and sexy wins, but that’s not the game we play.”
