STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – In limiting Michigan State (5-7, 3-6 Big Ten) to 16 points in Saturday’s regular-season finale, No. 11 Penn State’s (10-2, 7-2 Big Ten) defense held opposing offenses to just 10 points per contest in its past four outings.
The late-season surge on defense began by limiting Indiana to 14 points on Nov. 5, followed by a shutout against Maryland a week later. Rutgers only managed 10 points – all scored in the first quarter – against the Nittany Lions on Nov. 19. In nine of Penn State’s 12 regular-season games, the defense held opponents to 17 or fewer points. The unit yielded 41 points against Michigan and 44 points against Ohio State, Penn State’s two losses this year.
“Defensively, we continue to make plays all year long and have played very, very consistently,” Penn State coach James Franklin said following his team’s 35-16 win on Saturday.
With three takeaways against the Spartans, Penn State upped its total this year to 24. Linebacker Tyler Elsdon recovered a fumble, cornerback Kalen King snagged an interception and tight end Tyler Warren recovered a fumble on a Michigan State punt return forced by safety Ji’Ayir Brown.
“(Ji’Ayir) is like the rock of our defense,” King said postgame. “He’s a very vocal leader. He’s a very understanding person. He always just wants you to get better. He’s definitely an important piece of the defense.”
Michigan State didn’t register its first points against the Nittany Lions until kicker Jack Stone made a 51-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter. Nearly three quarters elapsed before Michigan State finally found the end zone. Tight end Maliq Carr corralled a 9-yard touchdown reception on a pass from Payton Thorne with 1:37 to play in the third quarter. Thorne also ran for a 2-yard score in the fourth.
Spartans running back Jalen Berger was held to 14 rushing yards, his lowest output since Ohio State limited him to 7 yards on Oct. 8.
The Nittany Lions added three sacks to their Big Ten-leading total in 2022. Freshman linebacker Abdul Carter accounted for two, while defensive end Adisa Isaac added another. The unit will carry 37 sacks into their bowl game.
“I'm proud of him,” Franklin said of Carter. “He's gotten better every single week. He's got a ton of natural physical ability that he's getting more and more confident within the scheme, which not only is helping our defense play better, but it's also putting him in position to make more and more plays. His ability to burst and chase the quarterback or burst and chase running backs on the perimeter or within the box, it's impressive.”
Michigan State finished with one fewer play than the Nittany Lions’ 70, but Penn State’s defense only allowed the Spartans 25:58 in time of possession.
Through 12 regular-season games, Penn State’s opponents averaged 18 points per contest against first-year defensive coordinator Manny Diaz’s unit. Earlier this past week, Diaz was announced as a semifinalist for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach.
